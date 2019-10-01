Marks & Spencer just answered all our carb-loving prayers with NEW sourdough bagels from Seattle The perfect bagel upgrade

Bagels have received a lot of attention this year - who knew? From rainbow bagels taking over our Instagram feeds to the viral outrage that ensued over bagels cut like bread it seems they are having a real moment. So what better time for Marks & Spencer to answer all our carb-loving prayers and release a new sourdough bagel range?

The high-street superstore has released three types of sourdough bagels; a plain sourdough, a sesame seed version, an 'everything' bagel coated in sesame seeds, poppy seeds and onion and also a cinnamon and raisin kind - just in time for the autumnal season!

The best bit? They're not super expensive. The bagels are priced at £1.50 for a pack of four, or 50p each for the 'Everything' bagel which is available fresh and warm in the M&S in-store bakery. Basically, you can get your sourdough fix without breaking the bank!

Stock up on your smoked salmon and cream cheese or whip out your trusty nut butter and berry jam because this sourdough recipe has been tried and tested to perfection with over 16 hours of proving to achieve the ultimate chewy crust - hungry yet?

Natalie Tate, Product Developer says: “Our team travelled the USA in search of the best bagel recipe to deliver the signature chewy, sweet taste. They found a traditional recipe in Seattle that was proved for 16 hours, that would give us a bagel like no other found in UK supermarkets, move over NYC it’s all about the Seattle bagel … we’re so excited for customers to try them!” You'll find us first in line.

