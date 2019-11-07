These chilli lettuce boats are the perfect healthy nibbles for your next dinner party For a vegetarian option add minced Quorn

These chili lettuce boats are the perfect finger food for your next dinner party or for just enjoying with friends. This versatile recipe provides a healthy kick of flavour with refreshing salad leaves and soured cream meaning it's not too heavy. Try using your favourite chilli con carne packet mix. For a vegetarian option, swap the minced beef for minced Quorn

CHILLI LETTUCE LEAVES

Serves 4, Preparation time 15 minutes, Cooking time 15-20 minutes

INGREDIENTS

• 1 onion, peeled and chopped

• 1 x 500g pack extra lean minced beef

• 1-2 tsp chilli powder

• 1 x 400g can chopped tomatoes

• 1 x 400g can kidney beans, drained and rinsed

• 1 round lettuce, leaves washed and separated

• 275g/10oz leftover cooked rice

• 4 tbsp soured cream

INSTRUCTIONS:

Step 1.

Fry the onion and mince in a large saucepan to brown. Stir in the chilli powder and cook for 1 minute. Add the tomatoes and kidney beans, cover and cook for 15-20 minutes. Remove from the heat and leave to cool slightly.

Step 2.

Place 16 large lettuce leaves on a large platter or 4 onto 4 plates.

Step 3.

Heat the rice and divide between the leaves. Top with the chilli and serve with soured cream.

This recipe is from Make More Salad. For more information and recipes, visit makemoreofsalad.com

