This chicken pappardelle recipe is set to impress your dinner party guests - and it only takes 10 minutes to cook Be our guest!

Need a quick and easy recipe that will also impress your dinner party guests? This chicken pappardelle recipe by Annabel Karmel is the perfect dish to prepare you for a big night ahead - and it only takes 15 minutes to cook. If there are veggies amongst your party no fear! Swap the chicken broth for vegetable broth and add the chicken in last - making the meat-free bowls first. This versatile dish is simple enough to please everyone and tasty enough to fool them into thinking you slaved away all evening in the kitchen - your welcome!

CHICKEN PAPPARDELLE

Makes 4 portions, Preparation time, 10 minutes, Cooking time 15 minutes

INGREDIENTS:

• 300g/11oz pappardelle - Please change to 225g/8oz

• 150g/5oz broccoli florets

• 75g/3oz frozen peas

• 1 tbsp olive oil

• 1 onion, peeled and chopped

• 1 red pepper, deseeded and diced

• 150ml/1/4pt chicken stock

• 350g/12oz crème fraiche

• 150g/5oz cooked chicken breast, sliced

• 200g/7oz cherry tomatoes, quartered

• 2 tbsp fresh basil leaves, chopped

• 50g/2oz Parmesan cheese, grated

• Salt and freshly ground black pepper

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Cook the pasta in a large saucepan of lightly salted boiling water according to the packet instructions. Add the broccoli and peas 4 minutes before the end of the cooking time.

2. Heat the oil in a deep frying pan, add the onion and cook for 3-4 minutes then add the pepper and cook for 3 minutes more. Pour in the stock and cook until reduced by half. Add the crème fraiche, chicken, vegetables and pasta, tomatoes, basil and grated Parmesan, toss together to coat and combine and season to taste with salt and freshly ground black pepper.