Victoria Beckham reveals her favourite restaurants in London you have to try

From what beauty products she uses to achieve her dewy skin to the perfect party dress to get us through the festive season, when Victoria Beckham gives something her seal of approval, we treat her word as gospel. So when she announced her five favourite restaurants you have to visit before 2020, we made sure we were listening. And the good news is, two of them are right on our doorstep!

If you're looking for a delicious meal or a date night in London, the former Spice Girl suggests a trip to Davies and Brook at Claridge’s hotel, headed up by chef Daniel Humm. Daniel, who is widely known for New York's Eleven Madison Park, brings his background in Europe into his dishes, and Victoria's recommendations from the menu include the short rib with mint and roasted duck.

In the mood for a more Mediterranean meal? There's no need to jump on a plane. According to VB, all you need to do is head to Soho’s Golden Square for a taste of the Riviera at Folie. Let the interior transport you back to the glamour of the 1960s and 70s as you satisfy your hunger with some French and Italian-inspired dishes created with seasonal ingredients from local farmers. Executive Head Chef Christophe Marleix offers up fresh fish such as the Dover sole, lemon, capers and plankton as well as an array of delicious cocktails to sip on. Riviera Spritz, anyone?

Other restaurants that made it into her top five require a plane ticket, unfortunately. But if you find yourself in Paris, enjoy some fine-dining at La Scène by two-Michelin star chef Stéphanie Le Quelle. America also has its fair share of eateries, but the ones approved by the fashion designer include Le Crocodile in Brooklyn and La Petite Maison in Miami.

The 44-year-old is known for her healthy lifestyle, even sticking to her clean eating on her recent birthday by celebrating with a cake made entirely from fruit - now that's dedication! She has previously revealed that she typically starts each day with a dose of apple cider vinegar, along with a healthy homemade breakfast such as eggs or an all-natural cereal. The New Year may even see a big diet change for the star as she revealed she was considering going vegan after taking her family out for a plant-based meal.

