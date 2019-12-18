David Beckham takes his mum out for a special day

On Tuesday David Beckham treated his mother Sandra to a meal at one of his favourite childhood restaurants, Tony's Pie & Mash shop in Waltham Abbey. A known regular at the East London location, David brought his mum along with sons Romeo and Cruz to enjoy some traditional British pie and mash favourites.

The 44-year-old expressed his excitement for the meal as he posted a snap to his Instagram stories of himself with a plate of pie and mash with liquor sauce and bowl of jellied eels, writing: "Much needed visit to see Tony." After tucking into their pie and mash, the Beckham clan also posed for multiple pictures with the owner Tony and his staff, one with his sons and Tony which the retired footballer captioned: "Squad" and another with Tony and his mother Sandra.

David is a known local at Tony's Pie & Mash and has recorded his trips to the cafe on multiple occasions during his visits home to the east end of London. He has previously posted a snap of Pie and Mash to his Instagram stories commenting on how much the meal reminds him of his Grandad, making a trip to Tony's - a traditional family affair for the Beckhams.

After enjoying a hearty lunch, the Beckham family continued the family fun as Romeo took a moment to joke with his dad about his height. The 17-year-old posted a picture to his Instagram feed of himself posing next to David with the caption: "Finally taller than u dad" complete with a cry-laughing emoji. David was quick to respond on his stories reposting the picture with the caption: "Somone's claiming to be taller than his dad but look closer at his 2-inch shoes." Even Romeo's younger brother Cruz got in on the banter, commenting on Romeo's post saying: "Got maybe got a few inches on those shoes tho".

