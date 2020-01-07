Veganuary: 10 celebrity tips for going vegan in 2020 - let the A-list inspire you Top tips on going vegan - as told by the stars

It's safe to say the vegan diet has grown in popularity over the years. It seems more people than ever are now looking to adapt to a plant-based diet, whether to help improve their health, the environment or both. We've seen the launch of Greggs' Vegan Sausage Roll and Vegan Steak Bake, we've seen KFC's Vegan Chicken Burger and even McDonald's launched Vegan Chicken Dippers, but although the plant-based diet is becoming more and more accessible, it can still be hard to stay on track with such a large change. That's why we've pulled together some genius top tips from some of the most famous vegan celebrities to help you out!

Ease yourself into going vegan like Meghan Markle

The Duchess of Sussex told Best Health in 2016: "I try to eat vegan during the week and then have a little bit more flexibility with what I dig into on the weekends."

Go on social media for inspiration like Lucy Watson

Whilst giving her top tips for going vegan, Made in Chelsea star Lucy Watson told Indy100: "There are so many online articles and social posts to inspire you. I recently made and shared a granola pizza on my Instagram and people loved it. So many amazing Instagrammers follow a plant-based diet. They are constantly posting recipes to inspire their followers and help them with simple ways to get involved."

Clear your house of all non-vegan products like Lea Michelle

Former Glee star Lea Michelle told US Weekly: "I keep my home completely vegan, which I think is one of the most important things. If you keep your home healthy, then, when you’re reaching for snacks, you’re not reaching for bad things. So, I stock it with fruits and vegetables."

When eating out make sure to have a back-up option at home like Ariana Grande

The 'Thank you next' singer Ariana Grande admitted to The Mirror: "It is tricky dining out, but I just stick to what I know - veggies, fruit, and salad - then when I get home, I’ll have something else."

Use apps to discover vegan places near you like Tiffany Watson

Whilst talking to Live Kindly, former Made In Chelsea star Tiffany Watson advised: "Look on Instagram, look on the Happy Cow app, plan ahead, and it’s fun! You get to find new places and it helps you get excited for your holidays."

Stock up on grains, lentils, rice and beans like Ellen Pompeo

Former Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo told People: "I don’t think it’s tricky at all — it’s actually easier because meat you have to cook it before it goes bad. Grains and lentils and rice and beans, everything’s in the pantry already."

Swap burgers for meat substitutes like Kate Mara

House of Cards actress Kate Mara told Bon Appetit: "I'm completely obsessed right now with the vegan, gluten-free Beyond Meat burger. The first time I had it, I thought, 'I must have gotten this wrong.' It looked so bloody because of the beets! I'm completely addicted. I'll cook one up in some olive or coconut oil, top it with a slice of vegan American, and put it in a gluten-free bun with ketchup and lettuce."

Make sure to stock up on vitamins like Natalie Portman

Hollywood actress Natalie Portman revealed to Harper's Bazaar: "I usually have oatmeal or avocado toast in the morning ... I take vitamins too — vitamin D, and I'm still on prenatal vitamins. I get B12 shots once a month because it's the one thing you don't get from a vegan diet."

Swap meat for tofu like Peter Dinklage

According to Veganuary, when Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage had to eat meat on-screen for a GOT scene, he swapped the meat products for tofu instead so that viewers couldn't tell the difference.

Use UberEats to discover nearby vegan takeaways like Billie Eilish

In 2019, the 18-year-old singer-songwriter teamed up with UberEats to discuss her favourite vegan food restaurants across America, all of which she accesses from UberEats whilst travelling. The 'Bad Guy' singer also admitted that she has an obsession with ordering vegan burritos.

