Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and if you're still looking for the perfect gift for that special someone, look no further. The Queen's favourite chocolate has been revealed – and if it's good enough for the monarch, it's good enough for us! According to former royal chef Darren McGrady, Her Majesty favours truffles by Bond Street chocolatiers Charbonnel et Walker, long known for its connection to the royal family. Darren took to Twitter this week to share a photo of the company's Pink Champagne Truffles, revealing: "Wondering what fancy chocolates to buy for Valentine's Day? Here are The Queen's favourites!"

The Queen's favourite foods

Founded in 1875, Charbonnel et Walker is one of the few chocolatiers to be endorsed by the Royal Warrant as one of the few chocolatiers to Her Majesty The Queen. It allows the company to display the Royal Coat of Arms alongside their own logo. And the monarch isn't the only fan. Other iconic customers have included Princess Diana, Princess Margaret, Wallis Simpson, Sir John Gielgud, Sir Alec Guinness, Lauren Bacall and Noel Coward, who requested a box of chocolates to be delivered to his home every fortnight.

Darren spent 11 years working for the Queen at Buckingham Palace, before he moved to Kensington Palace to cook for Princess Diana until her death in 1997. "We used a repertoire of dishes," he previously told HELLO!. "It was British and French food. We cooked a lot of traditional French food like halibut on a bed of spinach with a Mornay sauce. All the menus were in French too. I don't know how long that dated back to but even the family dining menu was in French. The Queen speaks fluent French."

The monarch is known to have a sweet tooth

Darren also revealed that Her Majesty's favourite dessert is anything with chocolate. "She is absolutely a chocoholic. Anything we put on the menu that had chocolate on, she would pick off the menu. She has a red leather-bound menu book and the menus are all written in there. The chefs pick the menus and she puts a line through the ones that she doesn't want," he explained.