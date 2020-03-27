Victoria Beckham shares picture of her new fancy accessory – and it's only £2 The Beckham family are self-isolating in their country home

Victoria Beckham has been keeping fans updated with her and her family's activities whilst self-isolating at their Cotswolds country home, and Friday was no different.

After sharing with her more than 28 million fans the delicious dinner that her husband David had prepared, the designer went on to show a picture of her current favourite accessory and "new best friend", a pair of marigold extra-life kitchen gloves, which retail at just £2.

"Loving my marigolds! They have become my new best friend!!" she captioned a picture showing her gloves with her initials written across each one. The mother-of-four was making use of her marigolds as she was cleaning up her Cotswolds kitchen following her and David's cooking marathon on Friday evening. The former footballer, who is a known foodie to his followers, treated his wife and three kids, Harper, Cruz and Romeo, to his "speciality": chicken, swede and vegetables, such as broccoli, peas and mushrooms. Victoria, on the other hand, managed to bake a delicious loaf of bread.

Despite initially thinking that her creation was not a success because she is not "good in the kitchen", she later told fans it had been a "big success".

The family have been in self-isolation for over week, after David shared a picture on Instagram revealing that he was "staying home for VB and my kids". Victoria also shared the sweet snap, captioning it: "Kisses @davidbeckham #weareallstayinghome X".

During the past 8 days, the Beckhams have kept fans updated with their home activities as well as urging parents who were "working around a classroom schedule" to keep positive.

"#TeamVB is WFH," she captioned an old photo of herself in front of a computer. "And for those of us with kids we are also all working around a classroom schedule. Keep smiling! For as long as this is our new normal we will make it positive x (All technology accepted!!!!!) xxxx VB".