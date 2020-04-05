Gregg Wallace gets help in the kitchen from 11-month-old son Sid – see the adorable snap The Masterchef co-presenter was also celebrating wife Anna's birthday

Mastechef's Gregg Wallace has got himself a sous chef at home to help him make food for the whole family and it's none other than his 11-month-old son Sid. Taking to Instagram over the weekend, the 55-year-old shared the most adorable photo which showed his son helping him bash some pork steaks with a rolling pin.

"Me n Sid bashing the pork steaks," he captioned the snap which showed both boys smiling from ear to ear.

It was a very special meal that the duo were preparing on Saturday, as Gregg's wife Anna was celebrating her birthday.

The presenter took to his Instagram Stories to encourage his followers to wish her a happy birthday. "Could we all wish Anna Wallace a happy birthday please?" he wrote across a picture which showed her sitting at the table surrounded by birthday cards.

MORE: Inside MasterChef star Gregg Wallace's beautiful Kent country mansion

Gregg, Anna and baby Sid are self-isolating in their Kent farmhouse alongside Gregg's 23-year-old daughter Libby and Anna's parents Massimo and Rina.

His parents-in-law have moved in for good, with the chef recently revealing: "I'm very fortunate, there are five of us and a baby. And two little dogs. We're full. We've got me, Anna, her mum and dad and Sid's 23-year-old sister. This isn't because of the coronavirus lockdown, we were all here anyway," he told The Mirror.

"We all have breakfast together, cooked by Anna or her mum. Then I cook lunch. Then the whole family goes out on a long walk. And then either Anna, her mum or dad cook dinner."

READ: Gregg's family: meet the MasterChef presenter's wife, children and more

Gregg also admitted that his in-laws are great babysitters. "Sid is energetic, it can be hard work. That's one of the benefits of having the in-laws here. We all take it in turn."