﻿
gregg-wallace-sid-cooking

Gregg Wallace gets help in the kitchen from 11-month-old son Sid – see the adorable snap

The Masterchef co-presenter was also celebrating wife Anna's birthday

Andrea Caamano

Mastechef's Gregg Wallace has got himself a sous chef at home to help him make food for the whole family and it's none other than his 11-month-old son Sid. Taking to Instagram over the weekend, the 55-year-old shared the most adorable photo which showed his son helping him bash some pork steaks with a rolling pin.

"Me n Sid bashing the pork steaks," he captioned the snap which showed both boys smiling from ear to ear.

It was a very special meal that the duo were preparing on Saturday, as Gregg's wife Anna was celebrating her birthday.

gregg-wallace-sid-cooking

The presenter took to his Instagram Stories to encourage his followers to wish her a happy birthday. "Could we all wish Anna Wallace a happy birthday please?" he wrote across a picture which showed her sitting at the table surrounded by birthday cards.

MORE: Inside MasterChef star Gregg Wallace's beautiful Kent country mansion

Gregg, Anna and baby Sid are self-isolating in their Kent farmhouse alongside Gregg's 23-year-old daughter Libby and Anna's parents Massimo and Rina.

anna-wallace-birthday

His parents-in-law have moved in for good, with the chef recently revealing: "I'm very fortunate, there are five of us and a baby. And two little dogs. We're full. We've got me, Anna, her mum and dad and Sid's 23-year-old sister. This isn't because of the coronavirus lockdown, we were all here anyway," he told The Mirror.

"We all have breakfast together, cooked by Anna or her mum. Then I cook lunch. Then the whole family goes out on a long walk. And then either Anna, her mum or dad cook dinner."

READ: Gregg's family: meet the MasterChef presenter's wife, children and more

Gregg also admitted that his in-laws are great babysitters. "Sid is energetic, it can be hard work. That's one of the benefits of having the in-laws here. We all take it in turn."

More on:

More about gregg wallace

More news