The entire country seems to have gone banana bread crazy since the lockdown started, with photos of scrumptious loaves filling our social media feeds. It's easy to see why the recipe is so popular – you get to use up old over-ripe bananas and then it's just a bit of mixing and pouring into a tin. For minimal effort, the bread tastes amazing. But if, like us, you're looking for a way to jazz up your banana bread, look no further than royal mum Duchess Meghan for inspiration. The wife of Prince Harry loves to cook the fruity loaf – and adds two extra ingredients for an extra kick: chocolate chips and ginger.

Loading the player...

WATCH: A look back at royal wedding cakes

Back in 2018, Meghan took her own banana bread for a picnic with a farming family in Dubbo, near Sydney, Australia, whilst on royal tour with her husband. The couple joined the Woodley family for tea, where Meghan shared her homemade cake. The Daily Mail's correspondent Rebecca English revealed how the cake contained chocolate chips and ginger.

MORE: This vegan banana bread is the ultimate lockdown treat - and it's super simple

A cake similar to the one Meghan baked

Elaine Woodley, from the Mountain View Farm told the Daily Mail: "We were so surprised but it was incredibly nice of her, she made it last night when she knew she was coming to a family home." Her daughter Benita revealed: "She [the Duchess of Sussex] said if you go to someone's house you always bring something, so she did. She said she was worried about the bananas, that she'd put too many bananas in it. But the Duke said there's never too many bananas."

Meghan on the farm visit in Australia

Meghan didn't reveal her exact recipe for her banana bread so if you want to recreate it, simply add dark chocolate chips and finely chopped crystallised ginger– about half a cup of each, depending on your taste. Top tip, to ensure the chocolate chips don't melt, roll them in plain flour before adding to the cake mixture. Now, time to take high tea like a royal...

MORE: PSA: Zoe Sugg tweaked Mary Berry's banana bread recipe to perfection

2 x Samuel Groves loaf tins, £9.99, Amazon

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.