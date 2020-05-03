Nicole Kidman treats daughters Sunday and Faith to incredible feast during isolation

Nicole Kidman certainly knows how to treat her children! The Undoing actress served up an afternoon tea for her daughters Sunday, 11, and Faith, nine over the weekend, and shared a glimpse of their feast on Instagram, much to the envy of her fans. In the photo, a plate of freshly baked scones could be seen, along with a pot of strawberry jam. The girls were enjoying their treat while solving the answers to the puzzles in the newspaper. "You can tell which part of the Wall Street Journal was the biggest hit with my girls!" the doting mum captioned the image.

The Others actress shares her two youngest children with husband Keith Urban. Nicole is also mum to grown-up children Connor and Isabella, who she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise. Isabella lives in London, while her brother works in Miami, and while Nicole tends to keep her relationship with them out of the spotlight, she opened up about her oldest daughter in an interview with Vanity Fair in 2019. "Bella lives just outside London. You know, she really feels more English. We lived there for Eyes Wide Shut, Mission Impossible and The Portrait of a Lady. They both had English accents when they were little," she said.

The Undoing star is isolating with her daughters and husband Keith Urban in Nashville

While Nicole and Keith are currently isolating at their home in Nashville, the couple also have a home in London, and before the lockdown they would split their time between the two houses. Earlier in the year, Keith opened up about their routine in an interview with The Times, admitting that no day is the same. "We live in different places – between Nashville and London – so we're just used to not having a particular structure. It's based on whether Nic's working, whether I'm working," he said.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Nicole and Keith have enjoyed being in the same place for a long period of time. Keith recently opened up about the activities they have been enjoying. Talking to Entertainment Tonight, the country singer said: "It's early days, still, in a lot of ways, but it's been a very vibrant house." The country singer has even been providing weekly concerts from his basement music studio, which he has been sharing on Instagram so that his fans around the world can enjoy them. While the star has been performing without his usual audience, Nicole has been joining him for moral support.

