Louis Theroux's private home life with rarely-seen wife and three sons revealed The presenter resides in the UK capital

Louis Theroux, 52, delves into other people's lives in his series, Louis Theroux Interviews…, but he prefers to keep his own life out of the spotlight. The presenter has given small glimpses into his family home in London though, where he resides with his wife Nancy Strang and their three children: Albert, Frederick and Walter.

Louis' humble home is exactly what you'd expect, take a look around…

Louis showed off one of the internal doors of his property one day when he made an appearance on Lorraine. It's a rustic style wooden door and next to it appears to be a large patio window which floods the room with light.

Louis Theroux has rustic wooden doors at home

The living room

When he launched a new podcast, Grounded with Louis Theroux, at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Louis unveiled his homely living room. It features a linen grey sofa with one light grey cushion, but the pièce de résistance has to be the yellow cushion embroidered with a cartoon version of Louis riding his bike and his name at the top.

Apparently, we aren't the only ones who were distracted by such an amazing creation, either. Presenter Laura Jackson commented, "Exciting. But I'm also very excited about your cushion!!" 12 other fans concurred and liked it.

Another angle revealed two pieces of artwork hanging on the wall behind Louis in black frames, as well as a tall house plant on one side of the sofa and a wooden shelving unit on the other holding several books. Louis was also sat next to a further stack of books - understandable, considering he is an utter genius.

The kitchen

Louis also revealed a look inside his home kitchen as he attempted to master his recipes ahead of joining The Great British Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer. It features grey cabinets, wooden floors, and chestnut wood worktops.

Louis' kitchen has a serving hatch

There's also a serving hatch that opens up on to the dining area. In a recent interview with Dazed where Louis touted the benefits of cooking as a stress release, he said, "Cooking is a way of dissipating nervous tension. I sometimes just make a marinara sauce."

