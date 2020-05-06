Jennifer Lopez and her family celebrate special occasion with show-stopping dinner J-Lo and her family are isolating together at their mansion in Miami

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez aren't letting the lockdown from stopping them creating special memories for their family, and on Tuesday, to mark Cinco de Mayo, the celebrity couple whipped up a tasty Mexican feast. Making the most of the warm weather, they ate outside in their garden at their Miami mansion and Alex shared a photo of their dinner before they tucked in, which included tacos, refried beans, salad and rice. This isn't the first time fans have been invited inside their family's celebrations, as over the Easter weekend, J-Lo posted a photo of their meal, as well as all the chocolate eggs they were about to consume.

Jennifer Lopez and her family tucked into a tasty Mexican feast

The celebrity couple have four children between them. The Hustlers actress shares 12-year-old twins, Emme and Max, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while the retired baseball star is dad to daughters Natasha, 15, and Ella, 12, from his relationship with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis. During the lockdown, the family celebrated Ella's birthday with a fun party in the park, which was attended by Cynthia and some of the pre-teen's friends, who kept their distance by staying in their cars. Partygoers went away with a slice of birthday cake, which consisted of three tiers and had been personalised with Ella's name.

Throughout the lockdown, Jennifer and Alex have been keeping fans updated on their new normal, which has included home schooling their children. The Jenny from the Block star recently admitted that she's found it hard to teach them about their school subjects. "I help with the homework. All four kids are doing virtual school right now and so I stay more on top of Emme and Max about that," she told Ellen DeGeneres via a video link on an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "Honestly, I think we're all like, 'What is this? I'm not a teacher. And also, have you seen the math that they make the kids do now? It's a new math... it's crazy. And so half the time I'm like, 'Ok. Yes, let's look up that word. What does that mean?' It's been an experience for sure."

Jennifer and Alex with their children

A-Rod and Jennifer's children all get on incredibly well, and the celebrity couple have previously spoken out about their kids' close relationship. Talking to People, the Selina actress said: "Kids are so beautiful and open to love and new friends. I was so loving to his kids and he was so loving and accepting of mine, and they embraced each other right away. [It was] 'I get a new bonus brother and sisters to hang out with all the time and it's nice.'"

