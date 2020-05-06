Nicole Kidman's daughter Faith reveals creative side with sweet gift to famous mum

Nicole Kidman's daughter Faith has a passion for art and made a personalised painting for her mum, which is hanging up in the family's home in Nashville. The beautiful canvas has a splash of orange to add colour and the word 'mom' written on it, as well as Faith's name printed at the bottom. The little girl's creation was spotted in The Undoing star's latest Instagram post, as Nicole shared a message to celebrate Cinque de Mayo. The Others actress shares Faith and older daughter Sunday, 11, with husband Keith Urban. The Hollywood star is also mum to grownup children Isabella and Connor, who she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise.

Nicole Kidman's daughter Faith painted her mum a beautiful canvas

During the lockdown, Nicole and Keith have been enjoying spending quality time with their daughters, with activities ranging from card games to music sessions around the piano. Keith recently opened up about the activities they have been enjoying. Talking to Entertainment Tonight, the country singer said: "It's early days, still, in a lot of ways, but it's been a very vibrant house." Keith has even been providing weekly concerts from his basement music studio, which he has been sharing on Instagram so that his fans around the world can enjoy them. While the star has been performing without his usual audience, Nicole has been joining him for moral support.

The Others actress is a doting mum to daughters Sunday and Faith

While in isolation, Nicole has been sharing regular updates on social media, and over the weekend the mother-of-four shared a photo of a tasty looking Afternoon Tea that she had prepared for her daughters, complete with freshly-baked scones and jam. The Hours actress has also been posting pictures from inside her stunning home, and even gave a glimpse into her beautiful garden, which has a bed of pink roses growing in one section of the outside space.

Although Nicole and Keith are keen to keep their children out of the public eye, it sounds as if Sunday and Faith have other ideas, as they are already showing signs of following their parents into the entertainment industry. While chatting to WSJ. Magazine, the doting mum touched upon her youngest daughters' acting credentials, which have seen them have small parts in The Angry Birds Movie 2 and Big Little Lies. "They are kind of unusual in that they watch the filming, they are in the films. They have a great work ethic," she said. When asked what she would say if one of her daughters wanted to be actors when they grow up, the doting mum said: "I'd get out of their way."

