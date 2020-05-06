It's official - Henry Cavill might just be the perfect man. Not only is he a talented actor with a jawline that could cut glass, but he also bakes. Spending his time at home amid the coronavirus lockdown, The Witcher star has been trying his hand at cooking recently and has so far made a cheesy pie, roast dinner, and spaghetti. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the A-lister has since revealed that he's also a star baker as he posted a photo of his latest creation - a classic red velvet birthday cake - which he captioned: "Icing-olation." Henry had baked the cake to celebrate his 37th birthday and he also shares the same birthday as fellow A-lister, Adele.

Henry baked a red velvet cake to celebrate his birthday

Receiving an outpouring of praise from his 11.6 million followers, fans of the star were certainly impressed. "God, you just keep getting better. Happy birthday" wrote one, "You could be the next Martha Stewart," added another. Meanwhile, Henry's famous friends made sure to wish the star a happy birthday. Man of Steel director Zack Snyder wrote: "Superman was born May 5, 1983... happy birthday Henry," and Guy Ritchie tweeted a behind the scenes video from The Man from U.N.C.L.E set, which he captioned "Happy Birthday Mr H."

Loading the player...



VIDEO: David Beckham injures himself in the kitchen while cooking with daughter Harper

Henry is just one of the many celebrities cooking and baking to pass the time during lockdown. David Beckham has delighted fans over the past few weeks by showing off his culinary skills. The father-of-four recently created a mouth-watering Nutella cake featuring a chunky, brown sponge base topped with thick, Nutella icing and sprinkled with nuts, as well as a Nutella pizza for dessert. Meanwhile, lemon drizzle cake is another recipe the 45-year-old has mastered.

Nicole Kidman has also been baking during lockdown

As for Nicole Kidman, the doting mum served up an afternoon tea for her daughters Sunday, 11, and Faith, nine over the weekend, and shared a glimpse of their feast on Instagram, much to the envy of her fans. In the photo, a plate of freshly baked scones could be seen, along with a pot of strawberry jam - delicious!

