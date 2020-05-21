Courteney Cox has delighted Friends fans after sharing footage of herself learning how to cook at home during the lockdown. The American actress channeled her inner Monica Geller – who was a chef in the hit sitcom – by taking part in a Zoom cooking lesson with chef Matthew Migliore. Courteney and Matthew made steak in their respective kitchens, and as expected, the star's cooking area was incredibly clean and organised. Fans adored watching the footage, although others found it strange seeing 'Monica' learning how to cook. One wrote: "I don't know if it's just me or is it weird seeing 'Monica' taking cooking lessons?" while another commented: "Monica doesn't know how to cook?!" A third added: "What! You're supposed to be a professional chef!"

Courteney Cox learnt how to cook at home - and Monica would be proud!

This isn't the first time that Courteney has invited fans inside her kitchen. The star recently took part in an interview via video link with Jimmy Kimmel, where she gave the host a tour around the incredibly tidy space. Admitting that she needed to go food shopping soon, the star opened up her cupboards and fridge to show the host that they were nearly empty, but fans were distracted by just how organised it was. "I'll show you my fridge, I've got a lot of junk food but Coco's gone through it, you will see how organised I am. Now there's a lot of empty jars," she said, as she pointed out rows of empty jars lined up neatly on the shelves in her cupboard. She also admitted that she was "so, so proud" of her organisation skills as she opened up her nearly-empty fridge, which had cans of soda lined up neatly. "We need to go to the grocery store which is the scariest part," the Hollywood star said.

The Friends star has an incredibly organised kitchen like her alter-ego

Courteney is isolating at home in Malibu with her teenage daughter Coco, and has been sharing posts on social media of their time in lockdown over the past few weeks. The star also revealed that her family had been personally affected by the coronavirus during an interview with Ellen DeGeneres at the beginning of May.

The mother-of-one told the chat show host that she had some friends staying with her, who both contracted COVID-19 after leaving her house for three days and then returning. "In those three days, they both got COVID. One was completely asymptomatic and the other one, it took him down. He had symptoms, three days after that he was in hospital on a ventilator, kidneys shut down... this is a very young athletic guy and his husband was completely asymptomatic," she said. Luckily, Courteney's friend is now out of hospital, but she told Ellen that it had been an incredibly scary time.

