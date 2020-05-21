Ellie Goulding married Casper Jopling in a star-studded ceremony in York before heading off for a romantic honeymoon back in September 2019, but she apparently has not touched several foods since. We've heard of people wanted to embark on pre-wedding healthy diets, but not post-honeymoon ones!

Speaking to Jessie Ware on her Table Manners podcast, Ellie gave fans an insight into her carb-free diet. The Love Me Like You Do singer explained: "I think the last time I had pasta was on my honeymoon, which was last year in September. I can't remember the last time I ate bread either, honestly." Ellie revealed her eating habits are not solely driven by her appearance. Although she likes the taste of pasta and bread, she told Jessie: "When I eat carbs - it's not just a vanity thing - I genuinely don't feel great when I have them. I feel like I'm someone who's naturally quite active. When I have big bowls of pasta and things like that I do feel like I've eaten a blanket or something really heavy." Instead, she favours very nutritional foods: "I eat a lot of things for their nutritional value. The things I love for my taste are sweet things."

In the past, Ellie has been open about following a vegan diet, even choosing to celebrate her 33rd birthday at her favourite vegan restaurant, Mildreds, in London in January. But she confessed in the podcast that fans would be surprised to hear of her new love of dairy. "I'm all about dairy….I'm not mad about coconut yoghurt and all those dairy-free alternatives." It even now features heavily in her daily diet: "In the morning, I'll have a messy bowl which is yoghurt with lots of goji berries and nuts and I love prunes and dates." However, she reiterated that she is unlikely to eat red meat again.

During the lockdown, the singer-songwriter has also made use of her extra time at home to work on her fitness. Sharing a video of one gruelling workout on Instagram, she wrote: "Make no mistake I can never be bothered to work out but I force myself most mornings especially now there is literally no excuse.

