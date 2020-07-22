Are you cooking pasta wrong? Gregg Wallace reveals the 5 common mistakes people make There are right and wrong ways of cooking pasta

Hands up if you love tuning in to watch Gregg Wallace and his John Torode on Celebrity MasterChef? We do!

We had the pleasure of chatting to Gregg over Zoom recently, where he spoke of his passion for food and gave us some brilliant tips for cooking pasta correctly.

The TV star has also just launched his new fitness and healthy eating website, Showme.fit, which focuses on exercise, healthy eating and creating a balanced lifestyle to make permanent life changes.

Gregg Wallace's 5 common pasta mistakes:

1) Gregg told HELLO! that the type of oil you cook with is super important. "Do not ever cook with virgin or extra virgin olive oil," he says. "That's for dressing. Cook with normal olive oil." Got it.

2) Gregg gave us a fab tip on how to start off a pasta sauce – and we did not know about the salt part. He said: "First of all, soften some onions gently, crush the garlic and put that in with a little bit of salt so it's like a paste. Toss it around really quickly and then you put in your tin of tomatoes."

MasterChef judge Gregg Wallace

3) There are also rules when it comes to combining your pasta and sauce. He revealed: "Pasta and pasta sauce are two separate things when you're cooking - but they don't need to become one until the end. You don't put pasta sauce on top of pasta; you put the pasta in the pasta sauce towards the end and stir it all around." Aha.

4) The star also dispelled a common view on fresh pasta, explaining: "Fresh pasta is not a superior item to dry pasta. They are two very, very different things."

5) Gregg educated us on Carbonara too. He said: "Carbonara does not have cream in it. It's an egg yolk and parmesan - that's it. The egg yolk makes the creamy sauce. You do not put cream in it."

Our pasta dishes will taste amazing from now on…

Log on to Gregg Wallace's Showme.fit, a weight loss and fitness subscription website costing £7 per month with exercises, recipes and healthy living advice.

