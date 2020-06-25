This no-bake Millionaire's cheesecake recipe is the most indulgent summer picnic dessert Our summer picnics are sorted!

With the UK weather finally warming up, it's time to start tweaking our recipes so we can enjoy plenty of delicious homemade food without being huddled over a hot stove. And no summer picnic is complete without an indulgent dessert - enter food blogger Holly Jade's no-bake Millionaire's cheesecake recipe!

Just one glance at Holly's blog The Little Blog of Vegan and Instagram @thelittleblogofvegan will make your mouth water, with everything from brownie mousse domes to strawberry cake. But if you're looking for an easy, chocolate-laden feast that's suitable for those following a vegan and gluten-free diet, then the no-bake cheesecake is a must-try. The decadent dessert features the classic biscuit base topped with a creamy caramel cashew filling, caramel sauce and chocolate ganache.

Who wouldn't want to combine two classic treats Millionaire's shortbread and cheesecake? Move over ice cream, there's a new summer dessert in town…

No-bake Millionaire's cheesecake recipe

Preparation: overnight. Serves: 8

INGREDIENTS

Base

250g of plain cookies/biscuits (I use gluten-free)

100g of dairy-free butter

Cheesecake

200g of cashew nuts (soaked overnight and drained)

1 can of coconut cream (cream only)

2 tablespoons of caramel sauce

1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

Chocolate ganache

Caramel sauce

Top tips

The cashew nuts need to be soaked overnight in water. Just make sure the water is covering the nuts!

Place a can of coconut cream in the fridge overnight, so when it comes to using it, the cream and liquid separate. Pour away the liquid and only use the thick white coconut cream.

METHOD

Base

1. Line an 8-inch cake tin with greaseproof paper.

2. Place the cookies/biscuits into a food processor/blender and whizz up until crumbly, but not too fine.

3. Melt the butter.

4. In a bowl, add in the crushed cookies/biscuits and pour over the melted butter and mix until like wet sand.

5. Press the mixture into the lined cake tin, making sure to compact it in using a spoon or clean hands. Place aside whilst you make the filling.

Filling

1. Drain the cashew nuts and place them into a food processor/blender along with the cream from a can of coconut cream, caramel sauce and vanilla extract.

2. Blend on high for around five minutes until smooth. Add a splash of water if needed. I use a 'Kitchenaid Powerplus blender'.

3. Pour the filling into the base, swirl in some caramel sauce (optional), and level with a spoon and pop back into the freezer to set fully. This will take around 4-6 hours (or overnight). Store in a sealed container in the freezer and defrost fully before serving.

4. Spread some chocolate ganache and more caramel sauce all over the top of the cheesecake, and crumble over some cookies (optional).

You'll need:

