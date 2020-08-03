Today show host Jenna Bush Hager is now a doting mum to a one-year-old! The TV presenter and her family made sure baby Hal had a first birthday to remember on Sunday, and even shared some sweet photos from the occasion with fans on Instagram. The birthday boy was pictured in his high chair ready to tuck into his birthday cake, which was made up of miniature cupcakes, complete with a giant candle. The little boy had also enjoyed an early party last month, when Jenna took her children and husband Henry to see her parents, former US President George W. Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush, at their home in Maine.

Jenna Bush Hager treated son Hal to minature birthday cupcakes on his special day

Jenna shared several pictures from Hal's early birthday party on Instagram to mark his big day on Sunday, alongside a heartfelt caption. She wrote: "Happiest Birthday to the baby of our dreams Hal Pal. Life sure is wild and wonderful with you in it. Glad we could celebrate early with the ones who love you most."

The mother-of-three recently opened up about her family reunion with her parents on the Today show, telling co-host Hoda Kotb: "It was great. We got COVID-19 tests to go and see them."

She also revealed it was extra special, since it was one of the first times her parents had met baby Hal, who was born in August. "They'd only seen Hal, like maybe once," she said.

Hal was treated to more birthday cake at his early celebration with his grandparents

On her other children's reactions to seeing their grandparents again, Jenna added: "Mila is now waking up at 5am in the morning because she was there waking up, running down to be with her Grammy and Jefe, and I just think even little moments of being with family (are special)."

It's been a busy week for Jena, who returned to the Today studio last Monday after four months of co-hosting the show from home. "It's good to be back even though we're separated by six feet. It's so good to see you," Jenna told Hoda.

"You called when I was in the shower. You were my first wakeup call and I left my kids for the first time in four months, which I just can't even believe because we were still working but for all of those people that are watching right now that are working from home, there's this relief too to go back to a place you love, to be back with people you can have conversations with other than logistics or diapers."

