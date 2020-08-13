Jamie Oliver shares brilliant pasta sauce trick – and it will revolutionise your cooking The TV chef has a clever hack with onions

We do love it when top chefs share their personal tricks and tips for cooking our favourite dishes - and Jamie Oliver has come up with a real gem.

The father-of-five took to his Instagram page to post his recipe for prawn and tuna linguine (who'd have thought of combining those two ingredients?) and gave us a top tip for the pasta sauce.

Jamie wrote: "Inspired by my time cooking with Nonna Rosanna, this prawn & tuna linguine is an absolute joy." He continued: "I’m using her trick of washing sliced onions to make them milder, and that moisture also helps to add extra sweetness as they cook!"

Well, we did not know this. Washing an onion? Never even considered it, but it's definitely our next cooking must-try.

Jamie's followers were also on board with the pasta trick, with one posting: "This recipe is an absolute joy! We did it a few times. Thank you. This trick is one of the best." Another wrote: "One of my all-time favourites. Made this dish so many times. Thank you Jamie."

Jamie shared the complete recipe on his website, so take a look if you fancy replicating his seafood dish. However, his onion tip could be applied to any meal where you're looking for mild, sweet onions.

The previous day, the TV chef shared another clever culinary hack which is perfect for the heatwave.

Jamie's pretty ice cube hack

Jamie wrote: "#TopTip for these warmer days!! When you're making ice cubes, pop in some fresh fruit, herbs or even edible flowers before you freeze! An easy way to jazz up your favourite summer drink whilst also keeping it ice cold! Looks so impressive too! Who's going to give this a go??"