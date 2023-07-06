Jamie Oliver and wife Jools' major home change after renewing their vows

Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver has bagged a massive profit after selling his London home with wife Jools

Jamie Oliver, 48, and his wife Jools recently renewed their wedding vows in a beautiful beach ceremony in the Maldives after 23 years of marriage, and now the couple have undergone another major life event – selling up their home.

Jamie and Jools have parted ways with their London property, reportedly securing a dazzling £6 million profit.

The Sun has reported that the eight-bedroom home has been sold for £15 million, when Jamie bought it for £8.95 million in 2015.

According to the Land Registry, the house was sold in June 2022.

Recent documentation submitted to the council explains that the new owners want to overhaul the property with renovations, but due to its historical nature, there are barriers to cross with planning.

Jamie now lives in Essex with his family

It is believed the Olivers now live full-time at their countryside mansion in Essex – a property we've been treated to many glimpses inside over the years.

The couple moved into the £6 million property called Spains Hall in 2019, along with their five children Daisy Boo Pamela, Poppy Honey Rosie, Buddy Bear Maurice, Petal Blossom Rainbow and River Rocket.

© Photo: Getty Images The property is vast

The very impressive mansion boasts ten bathrooms, two drawing rooms and a great hall, while the grounds also have another six-bedroom 16th-century farmhouse, three-bedroom lodge and converted stables.

The large garden is ideal for the children and Jamie has a beautiful kitchen with its own pantry which is ideal for his cookery. Jamie's son Buddy often gives his dad a run for his money with his mesmerising cooking videos.

© Instagram Jamie's son Buddy is a keen chef

"He's a natural, so comfortable cooking in front of the camera and cooking – you can retire soon!" and "Buddy, you are Jamie junior," have been among fan comments.

The historic home has a very intriguing past as it was once dramatically burgled but the thieves were forced to leave their loot in the lake when their getaway car broke down. The buried treasure was then lost for 150 years before someone discovered the silverware at the bottom of the water!

