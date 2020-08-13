Today show host Savannah Guthrie celebrates daughter's birthday with gorgeous baby photos The NBC News star is a doting mum to Vale and Charley

Today show star Savannah Guthrie went on a trip down memory lane on Thursday as she celebrated a very special occasion – her daughter Vale's birthday. The doting mum took to Instagram to share a series of photos of her little girl from over the past six years, including some cute baby pictures and snapshots from lockdown. In the caption, Savannah wrote: "This little bundle of sparkle came into our lives six years ago today... and oh, how we have loved you every moment since.

"Vale Guthrie Feldman, you really do have a touch of stardust in you. You shine and smile and laugh and love with every drop of energy in your being. Your joy is infectious and your affection is for all. You are the gift we get to unwrap every day. Happiest 6th Birthday." [sic].

MORE: What is Today show host Hoda Kotb's net worth?

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Celebrity mother-daughter lookalikes

Savannah then went on to share another post of herself cradling Vale in the hospital following her arrival. She wrote: "I believe in love at first sight. And I believe in miracles.

"Having a baby at 42 was certainly both. I am thanking God today and every day. I will never, ever, ever get over this blessing. There is always hope."

Today show star Savannah Guthrie shared the cutest photo of Vale as a baby to celebrate her birthday

Fans were quick to react to Savannah's adorable photos, with one writing: "Breathtaking beautiful pictures, happy birthday to Vale," while another wrote: "Congratulations, she's so beautiful." A third added: "Happiest of birthdays to your precious daughter."

There were double celebrations at the Today show on Thursday, as Savannah's daughter shares a birthday with Jenna Bush Hager's little girl Poppy, who turned five.

Savannah with baby Vale shortly after her arrival

The Today with Hoda & Jenna star shared some cute pictures of Poppy on her own Instagram account, alongside a heartfelt tribute.

She wrote: "Happiest Birthday to our darling Pops! You light up our lives. Like your namesake your kindness amazes and you make us laugh like no one else. How wonderful life is since you’re in our world! Five years of pops!" [sic].

Vale is now six! And celebrated her birthday with her doting family

Savannah is also mum to three-year-old Charley, who she shares with husband Michael Feldman.

It's been an eventful few weeks for Savannah. Last month, she underwent cataract surgery to correct her vision. The doting mum suffered from a detached retina last year after Charley accidentally hit her in the eye with a toy train.

Luckily, the surgery was a success, and Savannah was back at work shortly afterwards, telling co-host Hoda Kotb that she could finally see properly again, and even ditched her glasses in the process.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.