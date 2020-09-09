Emilia Clarke surprises with unusual cupcake recipe – and fans are obsessed The actress looked delighted with her glittery cupcakes

While many people eased up on baking after lockdown restrictions began to lift, Emilia Clarke has continued to test out her culinary skills – much to the delight of her Instagram followers!

The Game of Thrones actress shared a photo of her latest creation, which appeared to be chocolate cupcakes topped with fluffy marshmallow frosting and a giant marshmallow. Adding the finishing touches, Emilia sprayed each cupcake with glitter to create a gold shimmery effect.

Although it might seem like an unusual combination, fans revealed Emilia's recipe may have been inspired by London-based Primrose Bakery which uses raw egg whites to create the marshmallow frosting and adds a dusting of glitter.

"Lockdown or not apparently I will keep baking...Yup. I bought edible glitter spray. And yup I highly recommend it. (Works on porridge, hell it even works on ted)," Emilia joked in the caption. And judging by the huge grin on her face in the photo, they must have tasted as good as they look!

Fans rushed to the comments section to praise the 33-year-old's baking skills, with one writing: "They look like the best cupcakes ever," while another added: "I volunteer as tribute for taste testing." A third jokingly asked: "When will Emilia's Bakery open up?"

The photo also gave her followers a new look inside her stunning kitchen, which followed a very bright colour scheme. The yellow cabinets were lined with a dark blue trim that matched the handles, while the splashback around the oven included small blue and white patterned tiles that surrounded a huge blue dog in the middle.

A shelving unit to one side could be seen holding an array of pots and pans while a silver electric mixer was placed on top of the white work surfaces, ready for when Emilia wants to whip up her next treat.