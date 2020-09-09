It's a big day for Phillip Schofield as CBBC is celebrating 35 years of the 'Broom Cupboard' – for which he was the continuity presenter! He was the first person behind the tiny control desk for the BBC children's television.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, the This Morning host said: "I had no idea today marks the 35th anniversary of the birth of @cbbc and #thebroomcupboard thank you for your tweets and @ZoeTheBall for the mention on @BBCRadio2."

Phillip joined CBBC back in 1985, where he hosted alongside puppet Gordon the Gopher, also known as Gordon T. Other famous presenters from the Broom Cupboard also include Andy Crane, Andi Peters and Zoe Ball.

Fellow fans of the show reminisced about Phillip's time on the CBBC channel, with one saying: "Thanks for those memories, the broom cupboard double act was tremendous. All that ventured in it the cupboard after were not a patch on yourself and Gordon." Another tweet read: "Awwwww we've been re-living and re-loving all your jumpers from back in the day Phillip!"

Phillip gained recognition when he presented links with Gordon the Gopher for the 'Broom Cupboard', a challenge that would help him in his later TV work. He previously said: "If you can introduce Newsround with a fluffy gopher squeaking next to you, you can handle anything."

By September 1987, Phillip had landed a presenter role on the children's Saturday morning magazine show Going Live! which he presented until April 1993. After his stint with the BBC, Phillip moved to ITV in the early nineties, landing hosting gigs on Schofield's Quest, Ten Ball, and Talking Telephone Numbers. It wasn't until 2002 that the father-of-two signed up to This Morning.

