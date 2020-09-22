Holly Willoughby's controversial cup of tea will divide the nation The This Morning star didn't opt for the classic English Breakfast...

Holly Willoughby takes her tea in a very unusual way! In the UK, tea can be a controversial subject – does the milk go first or last? Do you include sugar?

With so many variables, a steamy cuppa is always going to be the subject of debate, but we weren't prepared for Holly's healthy drink of choice.

The This Morning presenter shared a photo of her steaming mug of tea on her Instagram Stories, but instead of the classic English Breakfast or even Earl Grey, she opted for cinnamon tea.

The This Morning star revealed her drink of choice was cinnamon tea

There are several different variations of the herbal tea – it is traditionally made by infusing cinnamon bark in water (or cinnamon powder, in Holly's case), but it may also include ginger, honey or sugar. Filled with antioxidants, cinnamon tea is said to help reduce inflammation and blood sugar levels.

The TV star's drink was served in a pretty pink china cup with a matching saucer, complete with a gold trim around the outside. With such a quintessentially British tea set, we're sure her fans will be shocked with what's inside.

While she didn't share any more glimpses into her afternoon tea, we like to think Holly also enjoyed a sweet treat – perhaps something chocolate flavoured. Back in March, hypnotist Paul McKenna tried to cure her of her "addiction" to chocolate by making her associate the taste with something she hates – tinned tuna. Nice try, Holly!

Holly previously revealed she has never introduced her children to tinned tuna

She revealed her disgust for the tinned fish means she refuses to serve it to her three children: Harry, 11, and Chester, five, and daughter Belle, nine.

Speaking to Paul McKenna during a This Morning segment on curbing cravings during the coronavirus lockdown, Holly said: "My kids have never eaten tinned tuna – they don't even know it exists!" Later she admitted to co-host Phillip Schofield that she doesn't like "fishy fish".

