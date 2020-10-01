8 best coffee advent calendars for the caffeine lover in your life

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Rise and grind! So many of us can't imagine getting our days started without a hot cup of brew, which is why coffee advent calendars – whether containing Nespresso machine capsules or whole bean, ground, instant or pour-over coffee – are one of the most popular ways to celebrate the Christmas countdowns each year.

There are so many techniques and tools to make the perfect coffee, from drip coffee to French press and espresso machines, so the only thing missing is discovering which coffee beans and blends are your favourites.

Coffee advent calendars are the perfect way to try out a variety of coffee types, making them a great gift for yourself, friends, family or coworkers during the festive season.

Here are some great coffee advent calendars to add to your To Brew list!

Capsule coffee advent calendars

A personalised coffee advent calendar with Nespresso-compatible pods in a variety of flavours

Personalised Coffee Advent Calendar, £49.95, Prezzybox

Twenty-four Café Royal aluminum coffee capsules for the Nespresso system

Royal Coffee Advent Calendar, £13.99, Amazon

It's the most anticipated coffee advent calendar of the season - Nespresso! Last year's box of delights sold out instantly and we're eagerly awaiting for 2020's version to arrive.

Nespresso advent calendar, approx £25, Nespresso

Whole bean and ground coffee advent calendars

Twelve different coffees in a luxury gift box - you can choose between whole beans or a cafetiere, filter or Aeropress grind.

Perkulatte Coffee Advent Calendar, £36, Not on the High Street

This Etsy bestseller contains 24 satchets of coffee and you can choose between ground coffee or whole bean

2020 Coffee Advent Calendar by Yawn, £39.99, Etsy

A December Christmas countdown with 24 special ground coffee specialties from all over the world

C&T Coffee Advent Calendar, £40.90, Amazon

Pour-over coffee advent calendars

An advent calendar with a five-star rating on Amazon that contains 25 Organic & Gourmet Ground Coffees from around the world. You just open a bag and pour hot water in for a no-fuss brew

Coffee Lovers Advent Calendar, £40.90, Amazon

Instant coffee advent calendars

Instant coffee for a quick morning start: 46 stick sachets of coffee in assorted flavours, a jar of Beanies flavoured coffee, and a Beanies travel cup

Beanies Instant Coffee Advent Calendar, £19.99, Amazon

