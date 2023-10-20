Nail polish advent calendars we want to open every day this December: Ciaté, OPI & more

Christmas isn't just party season, it's a time to pamper yourself, and what better way than with a fresh mani? It all depends on your look, of course, but winter calls for bright reds, burgundy, festive greens and all-out glitter shades, so a nail polish advent calendar filled with a whole selection is exactly what we want to open every day in December.

Several of our favourite nail polish brands from OPI to Mylee have launched advent calendars for 2023. The only problem is choosing between them! Keep checking back because we'll be adding more as they become available.

How we chose the best nail polish advent calendars

Brand: We've only featured nail polish brands we know and love.

Price: Each advent calendar has a worth value considerably more than its RRP.

Variety: We've included both gel and signature nail polish advent calendars, so there's something for everyone.

The best nail polish advent calendars to shop now

The Mylee advent calendar 2023

All about the salon-worthy gel manicures? Mylee has answered your prayers with the Winter Carnival Collection. Curated to help you create the festive nail art designs of your dreams, inside you'll long-lasting glossy gel polishes, gel pots, brushes, and stickers. Mylee super fans will love to see two new shades are included too – Ice Rink, a pearlescent white and Helter Skelter, a vivacious red.

The OPI advent calendar 2023

Nail polish doesn't get much better than OPI's luxury lacquers, and inside this advent calendar you'll find 14 shades from the Terribly Nice Holiday 2023 collection for the ultimate Christmas mani. Think Peppermint Bark and Bite, Five Golden Flings, Hot Toddy Naughty and It’s a Wonderful Spice. Also included are nine iconic colours you'll want to wear all year round - including some of our favourites: Big Apple Red, Strawberry Margarita and Alpine Snow. Plus, you’ll be gifted with the bestselling RapiDry Top Coat and Start to Finish 3-in-1 Treatment.





The Le Mini Macaron advent calendar 2023

With an LED lamp included, Le Mini Macaron's nail polish advent calendar is the perfect introduction to at-home gel manis. Inside the festive boxes you'll also find 12 gel nail polishes, 10 manicure prep pads, three nail files, a mini sanding sponge and a sheet of Christmas nail stickers. And how cute is the illustrated packaging?

The Ciaté advent calendar 2023

Ciaté was the first beauty brand to bring out a nail polish advent calendar, and if you're looking for an affordable option, their Mini Mani Month advent calendar is not only still available - it's on sale. Worth £125 it's retailing for just £28 and if filled with 23 mini and one full-size nail polish in the brand's most-loved colours. Made with sustainability in mind, all of the packaging is 100% recyclable and the formulas are vegan.