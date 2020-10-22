Congratulations to Graham Norton, who had a very good reason to pop open the bubbly this week! The popular chat show host took to Twitter to celebrate with fans after his Prosecco won gold at the New World wine awards in New Zealand.

Graham, 57, teamed up with New Zealand-based Invivo wine label co-founders Tim Lightbourne and Rob Cameron to release his own line of alcoholic drinks.

It began when they offered to supply the star with their Sauvignon Blanc, and later suggested that he become involved. "He has great enthusiasm and a great palate," Tim told the Irish Times in 2018. "He will say 'I like this part but not that.'

"He rejects some samples. He talks about what he would like in his wine, instead of leaving it up to a winemaker. It is quite a unique way of making wine. We are about to make the 2018; he will taste eight to ten samples and blend to his taste".

The Sauvignon was followed by a Rosé, and a Shiraz from Australia. The Prosecco is the fourth addition to the hugely successful Graham Norton range, and has won numerous accolades since its launch in 2017.

Great news my Prosecco just won gold at the New World wine awards in New Zealand!

Cheers to the team! @invivowines Now available in UK, Ireland and New Zealand#ad #sainsburys #centra #tescoireland #supervalu #newworld pic.twitter.com/iZuXdjyH4g — graham norton (@grahnort) October 22, 2020

Graham celebrated his success with fans on Twitter

Earlier this month, Graham gave an interview to the New Zealand Herald, in which he said he didn’t think he had been drinking more during the pandemic – but rather he now notices how much wine he gets through.

"If people are coming around, you kind of think, 'Wow, they really drank a lot, they were some booze hounds in last night,'" he shared.

The star has a very successful wine range

"But when it's just you, when those cases of wine are empty, you're like, 'I wonder where that wine went?'

"It doesn't take Jessica Fletcher to figure out where the wine went - it went in my big gob!"

He added: "Now I'm back in London, in work mode. Now I'm limiting myself to two drinks a night - unless I don't."

