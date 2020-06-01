Sophie Hamilton
Try making this turmeric smoothie recipe for your breakfast at home in lockdown. The healthy drink has anti-inflammatory properties and tastes delicious
If you're a smoothie fan and are looking for a recipe with added health benefits, then this turmeric tonic is a must-try. Featuring Organic Wildflower Mexican Honey from The Groovy Food Company, the drink is full of ingredients like turmeric that help to reduce inflammation in the body. Turmeric is used to help treat many health conditions involving pain and inflammation, as well as hay fever, depression and high cholesterol. Just add the smoothie to your daily routine to feel the benefits.
Turmeric tonic
INGREDIENTS
- 240ml of coconut water
- 2 tbsp grated turmeric
- Juice from 1 lemon
- 1tbsp grated ginger
- 1 medium carrot
- 1 tbsp of The Groovy Food Company Mexican Wildflower Honey (or honey from your store cupboard)
- Pinch of black pepper
- Pinch of cayenne or cinnamon (you decide!)
INSTRUCTIONS
Step 1
Place all ingredients into a blender and blend until smooth.
Step 2
Pour into a glass (or strain if you prefer it to be smoother) and enjoy!
