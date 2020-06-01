The tasty turmeric smoothie that has anti-inflammatory health benefits One for your lockdown breakfasts!

If you're a smoothie fan and are looking for a recipe with added health benefits, then this turmeric tonic is a must-try. Featuring Organic Wildflower Mexican Honey from The Groovy Food Company, the drink is full of ingredients like turmeric that help to reduce inflammation in the body. Turmeric is used to help treat many health conditions involving pain and inflammation, as well as hay fever, depression and high cholesterol. Just add the smoothie to your daily routine to feel the benefits.

Turmeric tonic

INGREDIENTS

240ml of coconut water

2 tbsp grated turmeric

Juice from 1 lemon

1tbsp grated ginger

1 medium carrot

1 tbsp of The Groovy Food Company Mexican Wildflower Honey (or honey from your store cupboard)

Pinch of black pepper

Pinch of cayenne or cinnamon (you decide!)

INSTRUCTIONS

Step 1

Place all ingredients into a blender and blend until smooth.

Step 2

Pour into a glass (or strain if you prefer it to be smoother) and enjoy!

