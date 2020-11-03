Alex Jones bakes controversial cupcakes with son Teddy The One Show presenter joked 'there are no rules'

The second coronavirus lockdown may still be a few days away, but Alex Jones has already begun to brush up on her baking skills!

The One Show host enlisted the help of her son Teddy to create some chocolate cupcakes, which they finished off with Halloween-themed decorations, despite the fact the spooky holiday is over.

Each cupcake was smeared with bright red icing and topped with googly eyes, Frankenstein's monster or skulls.

Since several people have already put Halloween behind them and begun planning for the next big holiday, Christmas, Alex's recent bake likely divided her fans. However, Alex and Teddy quickly ditched their cooking efforts in favour of playdough, which was set up on their kitchen table.

The Welsh presenter has been spending more time at home with her family over the past few days and explained the reason behind her mysterious absence from The One Show.

Alex and Teddy baked Halloween cupcakes on Monday

Appearing via video link from her home, Alex revealed that she has been forced into self-isolation after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus.

Explaining the situation to stand-in host Gethin Jones, Alex, 43, said: "I am absolutely gutted that I am not there but what's happened is a friend of mine, somebody outside work who I saw a few days ago, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Alex has been missing The One Show as she is self-isolating at home

"So we have done the right thing as a family and we are just isolating."

She continued: "Now I have taken a test and thankfully it is negative - by the way my friend is fine as well - but we are staying, we are following guidelines."

With the second lockdown approaching, we could be seeing Alex draw on her experience on Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer and whip up more tasty treats...

