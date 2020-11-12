Matt Baker's mouth-watering breakfast deserves an award The One Show star shared a photo on Instagram

Is there an award ceremony for breakfasts? Because Matt Baker's morning meal on Thursday might just be the best looking we've ever seen.

MORE: Alex Jones misses The One Show after coming into contact with COVID-19 – details

Taking to Instagram, the Countryfile star revealed that he was enjoying a waffle topped with sliced bananas, chocolate spread and ice cream, telling his followers that it's the third he'd tucked into that morning!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Matt Baker shares new update on Rickshaw challenge

"Here's my breakfast (I had three)," the famous dad wrote alongside a glimpse of his meal.

It's no wonder that the former One Show star is calorie-loading.

RELATED: Matt Baker thanks fans for support after disappointing news

How tasty does Matt's breakfast look?

RELATED: Matt Baker returns home after One Show rickshaw challenge is thrown into chaos

Matt is currently taking part in the BBC show's Rickshaw Challenge, which was supposed to see him cycle 332 miles around legendary horseracing track Goodwood.

But while things began well, on Tuesday, the presenter was forced to return home to Hertfordshire after a member of the crew tested positive for coronavirus.

The following day, Matt thanked his fans for their support as he continued the challenge from his garden.

Matt shared an update with his fans on Tuesday

Sharing a black-and-white photo to his Instagram Stories which showed him sitting on his rickshaw and doing a thumbs-up with one hand while enjoying a bowl of cereal in the other, he wrote: "Thanks for all your support, breakfast on board."

The dad-of-two will now continue pedalling as hard as he can until he reaches his goal in his own back garden, while other members of the team will do the same.

Better load up on those waffles, Matt!

Speaking about what happened on The One Show this week, the 42-year-old addressed the changes, explaining: "We had just a brilliant start, just a wonderful day. It was glorious weather and everyone was having an absolute ball.

"Then the news came and it was heart-breaking to have that discussion with Team Rickshaw, but as you've seen, we've got a wonderful team spirit."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.