Matt Baker thanks fans for support after disappointing news The Countryfile presenter is bouncing back

On Wednesday, Matt Baker proved that he won't let a challenge hold him back.

The Countryfile co-host was back on his rickshaw for his charity fundraising challenge despite a last-minute change of plans that almost derailed the entire endeavour.

The One Show's Rickshaw Challenge for BBC Children in Need saw the presenter and his team plan to cycle 332 miles around legendary horseracing track Goodwood.

But while things began well, on Tuesday, the presenter was forced to return home to Hertfordshire after a member of the crew tested positive for coronavirus.

The following day, Matt thanked his fans for their support as he continued the challenge from his garden.

Sharing a black-and-white photo to his Instagram Stories which showed him sitting on his rickshaw and doing a thumbs-up with one hand while enjoying a bowl of cereal in the other, the star wrote: "Thanks for all your support, breakfast on board."

The dad-of-two will now continue pedalling as hard as he can until he reaches his goal in his own back garden, while other members of the team will do the same.

Speaking about what happened on The One Show this week, the 42-year-old addressed the changes, explaining: "We had just a brilliant start, just a wonderful day. It was glorious weather and everyone was having an absolute ball."

Matt is continuing the challenge from home

"Then the news came and it was heart-breaking to have that discussion with Team Rickshaw, but as you've seen, we've got a wonderful team spirit."

The team will now cycle the 332 miles from the comfort of their own homes.

"We're sending exercise bikes to Team Rickshaw's homes," Matt added.

"We're just basically virtually going to rack up the miles. So we probably won't go very far in reality... [but] we're going to get that 332 miles. We can do this! Of course we can!"

