The Queen's cute snack revealed – and how to make it Her Majesty's snack only includes two ingredients!

The Queen may love to nibble on rich chocolate biscuit cake and tasty biscuits known as Chocolate Olivers, but she also enjoys another sweet snack known as Jam Pennies. And the best part? They're so quick and simple to make at home.

Former royal chef Darren McGrady – who cooked for the Queen for 11 years – gave fans a better look inside Her Majesty's eating habits during a Q&A in a new YouTube video.

One of his followers asked: "The Queen always eats fancy/expensive food. Are there any simple cheap foods she liked?"

"The Queen doesn't eat fancy rich foods all the time, nobody can!" Darren responded. "It's only when she's entertaining guests that the Queen has a banquet with lobster and caviar and things like that, but the rest of the time it's just healthy eating – a little bit of grilled fish with some salad.

"One of her favourites are Jam Pennies, they're just bread and jam," he continued, pointing to a picture of small, round disks of white bread with a layer of strawberry jam in the middle.

Darren revealed the Queen loves Jam Pennies

Even if you're not taking many trips out of the house during the coronavirus lockdown, you'll likely still be able to whip up the cute snack in minutes using items in your kitchen cupboards!

But we can't blame the Queen for loving a chocolate biscuit cake – we're tempted to test it out ourselves! The 94-year-old monarch is thought to snack on a small piece each day which means that wherever she goes, the cake tin comes too.

The Queen supposedly eats all the leftovers of her chocolate biscuit cake

"I used to travel on the train from London to Windsor Castle with the biscuit cake in a tin on my knee. It was half-eaten," Darren told The Huffington Post.

Meanwhile, he revealed Her Majesty has passed on her sweet tooth to her grandson Prince William. The royal chef once told HELLO!: "It's like any mum with a son or grandson coming home. If Prince William was coming for tea it would be a chocolate biscuit cake. He loved those," he said.

In fact, the Duke is such a fan of the cake, he requested it as his wedding cake for his 2011 nuptials to Kate Middleton.

