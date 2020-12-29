Tyra Banks reveals son York's impressive healthy snack – and it's tasty too The Dancing with the Stars judge is a doting mum to her little boy

Tyra Banks tends to keep her personal life out of the spotlight but over the festive period, the doting mum shared a rare insight into her family's healthy diet.

MORE: Tyra Banks shocks fans with 'real' before-and-after photos

Taking to Instagram, the Dancing with the Stars host shared a photo of a colourful pizza topped with an assortment of different vegetables, and revealed that she had been inspired to make one for her young son York.

The supermodel wrote: "Who says foodie deliciousness can’t be healthy? Cuz I beg to differ, boo.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Tyra Banks leads the celebrities talking about body positivity

"This rainbow vegetable pizza by @gimmedelicious is inspiring me to create my own at home for my son.

MORE: Tyra Banks embraces natural hair in stunning photo - and fans react

MORE: Tyra Banks shares rare photo featuring son York alongside heartfelt message

"What are some other colorful veggies you would sub? Brb cuz I’m going to grab some fresh produce and get to cutting it up!"

Tyra Banks was inspired to make a healthy snack for her and son York

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "This is amazing, my kids may eat this," while another wrote: "Loving the look of this rainbow pizza." A third added: "Wow this looks so delicious."

READ: Tyra Banks' bikini body photo comparison sparks major fan reaction

READ: Tyra Banks shares rare photo of son York

Tyra previously opened up about her family's diet in an interview with Harper's Bazaar.

The TV presenter enjoys nothing more than creating restaurant version dinners for York – and it sounds like they go down a treat!

The Dancing with the Stars host is a doting mum

"For dinner, I love doing something that's a little special and a little bit indulgent," she shared.

"We line it up and then we score the different restaurants with the same item. The next time you order, you know where to order from."

MORE: Tyra Banks shares stunning Martha Stewart bikini snapshot

The star opened up about motherhood in a recent interview on The Dr. Oz Show in September, revealing what she hopes York will learn from her as he grows up.

She said: "I think there's a lot of gender stereotypes that are happening.

Tyra inside her family home in LA

"We were watching a live-action kid's movie and the mayor of the town in this movie was talking to a crowd of people and it was a woman.

SEE: Tyra Banks shares glimpse inside her gorgeous home

"And my son goes, mayors can't be girls. And so the fact that the media is so strong that at four years old, he's already saying that I was like, whoa, momma, we have a lot of work to do."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.