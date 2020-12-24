Supermarket opening hours during Christmas revealed: Tesco, Sainsbury's, Asda and more Get all your shopping done ahead of Christmas Day

With Christmas spelling busier shopping hours, supermarkets across the UK are extending their opening times in a bid to accommodate customers. We've tracked all the major changes for this year, making it easier for you to plan your weekly trip to the supermarket and avoid panic-buying mayhem. Find out when the likes of Tesco, Asda, Aldi, Sainsbury's and more will be opening their doors across the festive period.

Sainsbury's

Most Sainsbury's stores will be open from 6am-7pm on Christmas Eve, however, stores will remain closed on Christmas Day. To find out more, visit stores.sainsburys.co.uk.

Marks & Spencer

While opening hours may vary, the majority of Marks & Spencer stores will be operating with reduced hours on Christmas Eve. Stores will be closed for Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

To find out the individual opening hours of your nearest store, excluding those in petrol stations or railway stations, please visit marksandspencer.com.

Tesco

Tesco have not yet announced their Christmas opening hours. Visit tesco.com before heading to your local store.

Asda

All Asda stores will close from 7pm on Christmas Eve and reopen on 27 December. Customers are advised to check their store locator page for details of their local store opening hours: storelocator.asda.com.

Aldi

Aldi has announced the following opening times, however, customers are advised to check their local Aldi opening times online before planning a visit. Go to aldi.co.uk.

Christmas Eve - 07:00-18:00

Christmas Day - Closed

Boxing Day - Closed

Sunday 27 Dec - 10:00-16:00

Monday 28 Dec - 08:00-20:00

Tuesday 29 Dec - 08:00-20:00

Wednesday 30 Dec - 08:00-20:00

Thursday 31 Dec - 08:00-18:00

Friday 1 Jan - Closed

Saturday 2 Jan - 08:00-22:00

Lidl

Lidl supermarkets inside the M25 will operate from 7am-7pm on Christmas Eve, meanwhile, those outside of the M25 will be open from 7am-6pm. Stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

As for Boxing Day, supermarkets within the M25 will reopen from 10am-7pm while those outside remain closed.

From 27-30 December, Lidl stores will operate within normal hours. On 31 December, those inside the M25 will be open from 8am-8pm and stores outside will operate from 8am-6pm. On New Year's Day, the only Lidl stores open will be those within the M25 (10am-7pm).

For the most accurate opening and closing times for your local store please check the Lidl store finder.

Waitrose

On Christmas Eve, the majority of Waitrose stores will open from 7am-6pm, and on New Year's Eve, 8am-6pm.

Stores will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day, with the exception of Welcome Break motorway service stations and Shell forecourts – some of which will be open 24 hours.

To find out more visit waitrose.com.

Morrisons

Morrisons are yet to reveal Christmas opening times for 2020, however last year they operated within reduced hours on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day before reopening on Boxing Day.

Keep an eye on your local branch by visiting my.morrisons.com.