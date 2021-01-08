Gordon Ramsay sparks backlash with new photo The famous chef shared the snap on Instagram

Gordon Ramsay was met with a heated response from fans on Friday when he shared a photo of one of the expertly made dishes that is currently being served at his restaurant.

Posting a photo of roasted veal sweetbread, the father-of-five wrote: "Absolutely stunning... Roasted Veal Sweetbread, Jerusalem artichoke, pickled walnut, malted wheat @chef.mattabe @restaurantgordonramsay."

But not all of Gordon's fans were impressed with the portion size, with some quick to respond that it looked very small.

"What is this? A meal for ants?!" one social media user wrote.

Gordon shared the photo on Instagram

"Where's the rest of it?" added another, while a third quipped: "A perfect snack for your pet hamster."

Others, however, praised the meal. "Wonderful," one person commented. "Wow. Looks amazing," gushed another.

While it was shaping up to be an exciting week for the Hell's Kitchen star, who announced on Monday that two of his shows will be returning to US television, Gordon was hit by tragic news later in the day, when it was announced that chef Albert Roux had passed way at the age of 85.

The famous chef was mentored by Albert who was co-founder of London restaurant Le Gavroche, which he opened alongside his brother Michel in 1967, and dedicated a touching social media post to his late colleague.

Gordon dedicated a touching social media post to Albert

Sharing a throwback photo of himself as a much younger chef, Gordon could be seen posing with Albert many years ago.

Alongside the picture, he wrote: "This was Chef Albert & #thierrybusset and myself in France as a couple of young guns 22yr olds, working our arses off for one of the most amazing mentors I’ve ever worked with. He was hard, fair, passionate and incredibly understanding of what you could achieve if you listen! He told me straight, and trust me I listened! Thank you Chef."

