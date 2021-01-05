Attempting Veganuary? A vegan shopping list if you're going plant-based in January 2021

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If you’ve ever thought about going vegan, January is the perfect month to give it a try! Why? The first month of the year is Veganuary – a movement which seeks to inspire people to try a plant-based existence for 31 days for the benefit of our planet, animals and their own health.

Since 2014, over one million people in 192 countries have signed up via Veganuary to give it a try, and famous ambassadors include Joachin Phoenix and Paul McCartney. Do you want to join the list of plant-powered people?

If the answer is yes, then keep reading, we’ve compiled a shopping list of the top vegan brands and products to check out in the areas of health and beauty, fashion and cuisine to make Veganary easy. You’ll be pleased to see you don’t have to compromise on anything!

MORE: 12 top celebrity tips for going vegan

READ: 41 vegan wedding menu ideas to wow your guests

Loading the player...

WATCH: Did you know all these celebrities are vegan?

Where can I buy vegan foods?

The best places to food shop when you're a vegan include: Marks & Spencer, Waitrose, Sainsbury's, Tesco, Asda and Morrisons. The majority of supermarkets now stock a number of vegan alternatives, and many of them have brought out their own vegan ranges in store.

But if you're looking for something a bit more niche, whether that be lesser-known vegan brands or specialist foods e.g. vegan chocolate or sweets as well as food supplements, then Holland & Barrett has a wide range of products available to shop online. It's also worth browsing Amazon if there's a particular item that you're struggling to get your hands on.

Which supermarket is best for vegans?

The best supermarket for vegan shoppers has to be Waitrose. The brand stocks everything from delicious dairy alternatives to ready-made meals, soya mince and tofu to plant-based pizzas. With such a generous and wide-ranging selection of vegan foods to shop, you're spoilt for choice, making the transition to a plant-based diet that little bit easier.

Best vegan food products and brands

Whitworth’s Protein By Nature pouches, £2 each, Tesco

Plant-based brand Whitworths is stocked at Tescos. They have just released a ready-to-eat Protein By Nature range of beans, pulses and grains that is 100% vegan and provides 20g of plant-based protein per pack. It’s perfect for anyone getting on board with Veganuary who is put off by the thought of the time and effort required to prepare vegetarian/vegan dishes. The pouches are easy peasy - just enjoy cold, or simply stick it in the microwave for two minutes and serve as a side for two or a quick-fix meal for one. Flavours include Indian Lentil Dhal, Brazillian Smoky Beans and Mexican Spicy beans.

Tom Oliver Peanut butter, £3.99, Amazon

100% vegan, 100% peanuts, no palm oil and a great source of protein. What else do you need to know?

Nakd bars 20 pack, £15.99, Amazon

If you’re looking for a delicious vegan snack then Nakd bars should be your go-to. They’re gluten and dairy-free with no added sugar and are both delicious and healthy, made of raw ingredients including fruits, nuts and berries and natural fruit juices and cocoa. Every bar in this snack box is different and mouth-watering flavours include Apple Danish, Blueberry Muffin, Peacan Pie and Banana Bread.

Goodlife vegan protein balls, £1.50, Tesco

You can also find Goodlife vegan products - which are made with nothing but vegetables, herbs and spices and nothing articficial - at Tesco. Their protein balls, which are a tasty blend of spinach, kale, peas, red pepper, sweetcorn, pea protein and chickpeas, are a popular one with vegan shoppers. Snack them solo or stir them into tangy tomato sauce with spaghetti or tagliatelle.

Which restaurants offer vegan options?

A lot of restaurants are incorporating vegan dishes into their menus, and some of the more accommodating chains include Pizza Express, Wagamama, Zizzi, Yo! Sushi, Nando's, Prezzo, Ask Italian and Carluccios.

Best vegan fashion products and brands

Unisex vegan Chelsea boots, £149, Dr Martins

Iconic British footwear brand Dr Martens have a vegan range of boots, shoes and backpacks. Their versatile unisex Chelsea boot literally goes with everything and is super comfy when broken in (writing from experience here) thanks to their AirWair cushioned sole. They’re so well made that they will be seeing you through Veganary for many years to come.

Double handle tote bag, was £19.99 now £14.99, New Look

Did you know high street faves New Look have a selection of vegan shoes and bags whch have been approved by the Vegan Society? There are some really cute designs - check out the double-handed tote, which comes in five different colours.

SHOP VEGAN FASHION AT NEW LOOK

Veja, V-10 vegal leather trainers, £130, Selfridges

These smart sneaks were designed to celebrate “10 years of loving the planet” ie Veja’s decade anniversary. They’re made with ecological vegan leather and of course feature the now-iconic V on the side.

Friends not food t-shirt, £13.12, Etsy

This cute t-shirt carries a message vegans everywhere can give the thumbs up.

RECIPE: Vegan Nachos are the healthy dish you need for your next Mexican night

COOK: These Vegan pulled 'pork' sliders taste just like the real thing

Best vegan health and beauty products and brands

Herbivore exfoliating glow facial, £53, Cult Beauty

This cruelty-free face gel takes your skin from dull to luminous in just ten seconds, encouraging cellular turnover to ease the appearance of hyperpigmentation while evening skin tone and texture. Herbivore features all vegan and cruelty free ingredients while all packaging is recyclable and reusable.

Flawless finish foundation, £7.50, e.l.f

e.l.f products (so called because they are for every, eye, lip and face) are cruelty-free, paraben-free, 100% vegan and extremely affordable to boot. An everyday must, their best-selling Flawless finish foundation delivers a lightweight semi-matte finish and blends naturally into into the skin to help restore uneven tone and texture. There are 40 oil-free shades which you can try out virtually and if it’s not an exact match when it arrives, you can exchange within 30 days.

Wild eco-friendly vegan deodorant, from £12, Wild

Posted straight to your door in 100% recyclable packaging, Wild's eco-friendly and cruelty-free deodorant refills are available as a one-off purchase or part of a subscription service. The new Fresh Cotton and Sea Salt scent was Inspired by newly washed linen drying in a cool seaside breeze. Their refills are entirely plastic-free and are made using bamboo pulp which is 100% recyclable and home compostable.

Studio London 196 eyeshadow palette, was £15 now £7.50, Superdrug

Superdrug’s cruelty-free makeup line Studio London is suitable for vegans and vegetarians. Take advantage of the January sale to snap up this amazing 196 colour eyeshadow palate for half price

Aveda advanced thickening conditioner, £9 for 40ml, £28 for 200ml, Cult Beauty

Holistic beauty pioneers Aveda – inspired by the ancient art of Ayurveda - boast a renowned range of high performance and sustainably sourced, plant-powered products that are not only vegan and cruelty-free but feature eco-friendly, recyclable packaging too. Their best-selling thickening conditioner delivers weightless hydration and protects against breakage.

SHOP AVEDA AT CULT BEAUTY

KVD Vegan beauty kitten tattoo liner, £10, Boots

Kat Von D’s vegan makeup line started out as a small range of red lippies and expanded to include everything from liquid foundation to eye palettes. Kat’s award-winning tattoo liner is perfect for creating sharp cat eyewings and has a formula that’s perfect for layering, so you can keep drawing over your lines until you get the perfect shape.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.