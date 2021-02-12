The Queen's personal pancake recipe for Shrove Tuesday celebrations The monarch shared her baking tips with President Eisenhower

Fancy dining like a royal this Shrove Tuesday? Well, we have a pancake recipe for you to try straight from Her Majesty the Queen, and it sounds wonderful!

The Queen revealed her personal recipe for Scotch pancakes in a letter published in a book called Letters of Note by author Shaun Usher back in 2013. The monarch sent the letter to former American President Dwight Eisenhower when she was just 34, along with some of her baking tips.

The then-president and his wife Marnie had visited the Queen at her Balmoral estate in Scotland, and it seems the president was so taken with the monarch's baking that she decided to share her recipe with him.

The Queen is fond of pancakes

"Dear Mr President," wrote the Queen. "Seeing a picture of you in today's newspaper, standing in front of a barbecue grilling quail, reminded me that I had never sent you the recipe of the drop scones which I promised you at Balmoral. I hope you will find them successful."

VIEW GALLERY

The Queen with US president Dwight D Eisenhower at a White House State banquet in 1957

The Queen – who didn't need the likes of The Great British Bake Off to get her rustling up her own royal treats at home – also included her personal baking tips.

She wrote: "Though the quantities are for 16 people, when there are fewer, I generally put in less flour and milk, but use the other ingredients as stated."

The monarch added: "I have also tried using golden syrup or treacle instead of only sugar and that can be very good, too." She further advised: "I think the mixture needs a great deal of beating while making, and shouldn't stand about too long before cooking."

The Queen's drop scone recipe

Serves 16

INGREDIENTS

Ingredients for the Queen's drop scones

4 teacups flour

4 tablespoons caster sugar

2 teacups milk

2 whole eggs

2 teaspoons bicarbonate of soda

3 teaspoons cream of tartar

2 tablespoons melted butter

INSTRUCTIONS

How to make the Queen's drop scones

Step 1

Beat the eggs, sugar and about half the milk together.

Step 2

Add the flour and mix well together, adding the remainder of milk as required.

Step 3

Add the bicarbonate and cream of tartar, then fold in the melted butter.

Step 4

Heat a frying or griddle pan with some melted butter in. Pour in two or three large spoonfuls of the batter (make sure they don't touch each other) – these will be your drop scones or 'Scotch pancakes'.

Step 5

When the batter is bubbling on top, flip over each drop scone. They are ready when each side is slightly browned.

Step 6

Serve with whatever you fancy: fresh fruit, maple syrup, jam, you decide!

