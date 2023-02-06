The Grammy's jaw-dropping charcuterie boards deserve their own award Twitter fans were quick to comment on the fruit-laden grazing tables at the Grammy Awards 2023

In an evening that saw Harry Styles take the crown for Album of the Year against Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez rock a history-making crystal gown and Prince Harry making a surprise appearance, the 65th Grammy Awards was a night to remember.

The real shining moment however, goes to the jaw-dropping charcuterie boards that graced the star-studded tables. Topping every table at the awards were colourful arrangements of fresh fruit, including stacked pears, cantaloupe, berries, apples, oranges, dates, half-cut figs, cucumbers and kiwis.

WATCH: Can you spot the ultra-lavish charcuterie board on J-Lo's table?

Loading the player...

The decadent grazing tables were also laden with assorted cheeses and scatterings of nuts and seeds, topped with fragrant flowers and served on a hand-carved slab of wood.

Fans on TikTok were quick to pick up on the fact that nobody seemed to be tucking into the enticing edible centre pieces, with others started threads on Twitter questioning why the A-listers didn't dine out on the colourful array of food.

Stars were treated to a fruit-laden table at the Grammy Awards

"If I attended the Grammys I'd need to sit at one of those little tables so I got a charcuterie board," penned one fan, as another joked: "NGL if I was at the Grammys right now, I’d be very invested in those charcuterie boards on the tables.

"You’d see me eating in the background of all the crowd shots. I’d be like, 'excuse me Harry Styles, are you going to finish that?'".

Adele didn't appear to snack on the tasty table treats

While the charcuterie boards were worthy of their own Grammy, the food served to Hollywood royalty isn't always fit for the 'gram. Rewind to when Nickelodeon star Keke Palmer exposed the Met Gala's top-secret menu back in 2021...

The decadent menu featured canapés like collard greens hot chow served on coconut buttermilk cornbread, black rice porcini arancini with pumpkin Calabrian chilli sauce, and watermelon tart with smoked yuzu soy on a panipuri cracker.

And the Grammy for best charcuterie board goes to...

It may sound delicious, but Keke had a different opinion. Taking to Twitter to post a photo of her 'meal' the actress wrote: "This why they don’t show y’all the food I’m just playinnnn."

From what could be seen in the photo, the star's meal at the Met Gala looked similar to one from a canteen salad bar, consisting of tomatoes, bulgar wheat, cucumbers, lettuce and mushrooms – and Twitter was not impressed. We wouldn't be either...

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.