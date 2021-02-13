Claudia Winkleman's shock diet confession: 'I don't believe in water' The TV host has an unusual drink phobia

Claudia Winkleman is one of our favourite TV presenters, loved for her down-to-earth humour and kooky style.

The star is currently hosting Celebrity Best Home Cook on Saturday alongside Mary Berry as contestants compete to become the show's new number one cook.

Claudia prefers to keep her personal life private and rarely posts photos of her family on Instagram, however, she has spoken of her diet in the past – and one detail is so surprising.

During an interview in podcast Off The Menu, the Strictly host revealed her dislike for water. Yes, water.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Claudia and Tess Daly's style lessons

Claudia confessed: "I don’t like or believe in water, I won’t have it… I’ve never knowingly had water, I don’t like it."

"When people drink it, like my husband drinks great amounts of water, and I really like him but it’s problematic... He’s glugging… I don’t think so."

Claudia is not a fan of water

We wonder what Claudia drinks instead? Perhaps she alternates soft drinks or fruit squash with cups of decaf tea and coffee (as she doesn't have caffeine). It must be tricky avoiding water completely.

Claudia's Strictly co-star Tess Daly has previously divulged how Claudia doesn't eat sugar either.

Speaking with Metro in 2019, Tess said: "Claudia doesn’t do sugar. But that might not surprise you. She’s like the polar opposite of me. I’ve always got a bag of Haribo somewhere about my person. I’ve never seen her eat a sweet. She’ll eat cake, though".

TV host Claudia Winkleman

In January, the mum-of-three took to her Instagram page to show off a funny mug she was gifted by her daughter for her birthday. The words on the mug said: "My favourite child gave me this mug."

Claudia commented: "FORTY NINE. Thank you for all your lovely messages (my daughter is funny) x."

