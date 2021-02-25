We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Gwyneth Paltrow follows a very healthy diet, and that includes her choice of dessert. Instead of decadent brownies or ice cream, the Iron Man actress favours a super-simple recipe that includes just two ingredients.

"My friend got me this rose water and I guess you can use it on your face and body but I put it in berries and it makes the most amazing dessert," Gwyneth told fans as she gave them a tour inside her kitchen cupboard.

Her Pure Essentials rose water is described as being used as a toner and cleanser for the skin, moisturiser for the hair, and even to soothe insect bites and sunburn.

WATCH: Gwyneth Patlrow Shares Look Inside Her Marble Kitchen

The website also states it is food grade, and the ingestion of rose water has been shown to have beneficial effects on the digestive system. It can be used in everything from baking cookies to adding flavour to sorbet – but it may divide fans since its uses are so varied.

Gwyneth follows a "keto and plant-based" diet, fasts until 11am every day and has also cut out all sugar and alcohol since suffering with COVID-19.

Gwyneth revealed she loves to add rose water to berries

The actress took to her wellness website Goop to share how she underwent "some tests done that showed really high levels of inflammation in my body" in January 2021, and it forced her to focus on a different approach to healing.

"I've been cooking a lot, and some of it is really delicious: I made scallops with crispy capers and sage the other day, asparagus with bacon vinaigrette, and some little artichokes with stuffed herbs and garlic," she shared.

The Goop founder is now following a keto and plant-based diet

"I've even found a great sugar-free kimchi (Madge's vegan daikon kimchi—it's amazing) and a sugar-free kombucha, and I've been using lots of coconut aminos in my recipes."

The health fanatic added that she now feels like her actions are "a gift to my body," and that she finally has "energy."

"I'm working out in the mornings, and I'm doing an infrared sauna as often as I can, all in service of healing," Gwyneth added.

