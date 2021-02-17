Gwyneth Paltrow reveals how she's dealing with long Covid symptoms The actress was diagnosed with coronavirus 'early on'

Gwyneth Paltrow has revealed how she is still battling the effects of coronavirus, dealing with "brain fog" months after her diagnosis.

The actress took to her wellness website Goop to share how she had Covid-19 "early on" and it "left me with some long-tail fatigue and brain fog."

In January 2021, she underwent "some tests done that showed really high levels of inflammation in my body," and that have forced her to focus on a different approach to healing.

"I've been cooking a lot, and some of it is really delicious: I made scallops with crispy capers and sage the other day, asparagus with bacon vinaigrette, and some little artichokes with stuffed herbs and garlic," she shared. "I've even found a great sugar-free kimchi (Madge's vegan daikon kimchi—it's amazing) and a sugar-free kombucha, and I've been using lots of coconut aminos in my recipes."

The health fanatic added that she now feels like her actions are "a gift to my body," and that she finally has "energy."

"I'm working out in the mornings, and I'm doing an infrared sauna as often as I can, all in service of healing."

Her new diet is "keto and plant-based," and she now fasts until 11am every day. She has also cut out all sugar and alcohol.

Gwyneth has revealed the Goop way to recover from the virus

During the pandemic, Gwyneth has been sharing updates on her family life, and recently confessed that her son has been struggling with the restrictions.

The 48-year-old, who shares Moses and Apple with ex-husband Chris Martin, told talk show host Jimmy Kimmel: "I think Moses, my 14-year-old son, is having the hardest time with it.

"I mean, what's great is that he is a skateboarder, so he can do a lot of solo, outside exercise and work on skills and tricks and stuff like that.

"But, I think, it's very hard to be 14 and, as all the parents who are watching your show know, it's tough on the ones that are still in the most intense developmental stages."

Gwyneth is using a keto-friendly diet to gain back her energy

Speaking of Apple, Gwyneth continued: "My daughter is 16, she kind of knows who she is, she's got her friends and my son would've started high school in September and I think it's hard socially.

"But I have also been so amazed at how adaptable and agile they have been. So hats off to the kids around the world getting through it."

