Did you know Queen has her own drive-thru McDonald's? One can eat Her Majesty's Happy Meal

When we think of the Queen owning a restaurant, we might imagine an establishment such as London's Claridges or The Ritz – but did you know Her Majesty has her own fast-food franchise?

Yes, our very own Queen is the owner of a branch of McDonald's – one that has recently opened a drive-thru ordering service!

It's fascinating to learn of the monarch's £13billion property empire that includes everything from historic castles to all of the swans in the UK. According to Business Insider, the Queen's McDonald's branch is located at the Banbury Gateway Shopping Park in Oxfordshire, just outside the picturesque Cotswolds.

WATCH: The Queen's favourite foods revealed

The Queen's Maccy D's is fit for royalty with its leather sofas, digital menu boards, free Samsung tablets, Eames chairs, laminate floors and table service.

The particular branch of McDonald's sits on land that forms part of the Crown Estate. Property owned by the Sovereign will automatically be passed down to the heir, so Prince Charles, when he accedes to the throne.

Interestingly, money made from the Crown Estate sites goes to the Treasury rather than the royal family, reveals The Sun.

Who knew there was a royal branch of McDonald's?

And the fast-food outlet is not the only American eatery that sits at the shopping park; there is also a branch of Starbucks, along with retailers including Marks & Spencer, Next and Primark.

The Banbury Gateway Shopping Park

This isn't the first time a McDonald's franchise has been on land owned by the Queen; she used to own a branch on the Bath Road Retail Park in Slough, but sold the land for £177million in 2016.

However, when it comes to the Queen's personal food preferences, we're not sure if the monarch has ever eaten a McDonald's - but we do know she partial to chips.

Her Majesty is said to enjoy the British classic, fish and chips

According to The Sun, the royal sometimes treats herself to dinner from the local chippy when staying at her Scottish home, Balmoral. A footman is reportedly sent to pick up her meal from nearby town Ballater.

Perhaps one day the Queen's Rolls-Royce will make a stop at the Banbury Gateway McDonald's drive-thru for one to sample a Big Mac…