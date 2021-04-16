Aldi has hilarious response to the M&S court case over Colin the Caterpillar cake The court case that will divide the nation...

Aldi has had a hilarious response to M&S' court case regarding their new cake, Cuthbert the Caterpillar, claiming that the cake is infringing the trademark of their famous Colin the Caterpillar cake.

The case was trending on Twitter, with many joking about the situation - and now it seems like Aldi has joined in on the fun! Posting on Twitter from their official account, they wrote: "This is not just any court case, this is... #FreeCuthbert."

Twitter users were quick to respond, with one writing: "Campaign T-Shirts in the middle aisle next week?" Another added: "This is why I love @AldiUK what a response!!!! Face with tears of joy As for @marksandspencer Asda have Clyde the caterpillar and Tesco have Curly the caterpillar...why are they picking on Cuthbert? Discrimination in its finest form."

I saw people wondering why @marksandspencer are going after Cuthbert & not the other cakes, so I made a caterpillar collage to spot the differences. pic.twitter.com/Pvnac1if57 — PrimaryCoHead (@PrimaryCoHead) April 15, 2021

However, others were less than impressed, with one writing: "Time someone stood up to blatant rip-offs. We don't accept this of replica fashion or perfume or sportswear or any other industry where blatant copying piggybacking on others investment and creativity." Another tweeted: "Hey, why don’t you come up with your own designs rather always ripping off other peoples hard work?"

Speaking about the court case, a spokesperson for M&S said: "We know the M&S brand is special to our customers and they expect only the very best from us, love and care goes into every M&S product on our shelves. So we want to protect Colin, Connie and our reputation for freshness, quality, innovation and value."

Others were quick to share their opinion online, with one jokily tweeting: "According to the M&S canon, Colin the Caterpillar is currently chopped up & mangled in a jar, so excuse us all for seeking comfort in other caterpillars," while another adding: "M&S is suing Aldi coz they ripped off Colin the Caterpillar. This is the trial of the century."

