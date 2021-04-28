Prue Leith divides fans with controversial mouldy cheese hack

Great British Bake Off star Prue Leith divided fans on Tuesday when she shared a video of herself scrubbing mould off cheese with a kitchen sponge.

The star took an unusual approach to saving her mouldy cheese, writing to her 167k Instagram followers: "I hate to waste food. This bit of Cornish Yarg has been in the fridge for a couple of weeks and is now covered in mould #wastenotwantnot".

WATCH: Prue Leith's surprising food hacks

"Most people would cut the mould off, but this would lose about a third of the cheese", the star continued. "Just stick it under a tap and scrub the mould off with a sponge or scrubbing brush. Delicious!". We're not so sure, Prue…

Fans were divided in the comments, with some commending the 81-year-old for her genius kitchen hack. "This is amazing! A brilliant tip!" said one fan, whilst another agreed: "Great tip. I hate food waste. Thank you Prue!"

The star was seen running the block of cheese under the tap

Although not all fellow cheese connoisseurs were convinced, with one even writing: "No, just no, advice from a cheesemaker: don't show it a disservice by scrubbing it with a cheap sponge!"

"I'd rather cut it off as the mould spores can exist beneath the surface and are invisible", another fan agreed. "This is a food and safety minefield. Better waste a little bit and have a piece of cheese that's definitely safe to eat".

Despite Prue being known for her excellent bakes and delicious cakes, many were left baffled at her controversial kitchen hack.

The baking star moved into a new home in December

The star recently moved to a new home with her husband and clothes designer John Playfair, after they lived in separate homes for ten years of their relationship -including five of which they have been married.

Prue has since taken to Instagram with a photo showing off her incredible kitchen, which she explains has been intentionally designed with bold, bright colours.

