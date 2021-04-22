Gok Wan's easy gyoza stir fry is the ultimate healthy dinner recipe

Georgia Brown
This Morning star Gok Wan has teamed up with the Asian-inspired healthy food brand, itsu, to create a range of healthy and delicious recipes.
Calling all foodies! Fashion guru and acclaimed celebrity stylist, Gok Wan, is also a very talented chef. He recently teamed up with itsu, an Asian-inspired healthy food brand, to create some delicious fusion recipes for you to try at home.
WATCH: Holly Willoughby caught swearing at Gok Wan whilst he cooks on This Morning
The This Morning regular has created four healthy recipes - easy enough for rookie chefs, but tasty enough for the whole family to enjoy. The Gyoza Stir-Fry is a HELLO! favourite, perfect for lunches whilst working from home, or a quick dinner when you're on the go.
SEE: Look inside Gok Wan's quirky London home
MORE: Gok Wan unveils celebrity tribute in eccentric London home
The itsu gyoza dumplings come in a variety of flavours including meat-free and vegan options, so you can be as versatile as you like with the recipe. Even better- they're available from most leading supermarkets and itsu has compiled a handy guide to find out where they're stocked.
The This Morning regular is a fashion guru and talented chef
Easy Gyoza Stir-Fry
Serves 2
Prep: 10 mins
Cook: 10 mins
The perfect quick and healthy dinner to make at home
INGREDIENTS
- 8 itsu vegetable fusion gyoza
- 1 red pepper
- ½ red onion
- 4 tenderstem broccoli
- 1 small courgette
- Soy sauce
- Olive oil
- Coriander
INSTRUCTIONS
Step 1
Cut the broccoli in half lengthways and finely slice the red onion, pepper and courgette.
Step 2
Pan-fry the gyoza as per pack instructions.
While the gyoza are cooking, put your wok [or another frying pan] on a medium heat and add some olive oil.
Step 3
Once hot, add the onions and pepper and fry until they start to soften. Add the broccoli and courgette with a few dashes of soy sauce and fry for a further 5 mins, stirring frequently.
Step 4
Once the broccoli is tender, plate up your stir-fry veg and top with the pan-fried gyoza.
Step 5
Finish with a splash of soy sauce and some fresh herbs.
RELATED: 15 ways to cut down on food waste at home
Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.