Gok Wan's easy gyoza stir fry is the ultimate healthy dinner recipe A quick dish the whole family can enjoy...

Calling all foodies! Fashion guru and acclaimed celebrity stylist, Gok Wan, is also a very talented chef. He recently teamed up with itsu, an Asian-inspired healthy food brand, to create some delicious fusion recipes for you to try at home.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby caught swearing at Gok Wan whilst he cooks on This Morning

The This Morning regular has created four healthy recipes - easy enough for rookie chefs, but tasty enough for the whole family to enjoy. The Gyoza Stir-Fry is a HELLO! favourite, perfect for lunches whilst working from home, or a quick dinner when you're on the go.

SEE: Look inside Gok Wan's quirky London home

MORE: Gok Wan unveils celebrity tribute in eccentric London home

The itsu gyoza dumplings come in a variety of flavours including meat-free and vegan options, so you can be as versatile as you like with the recipe. Even better- they're available from most leading supermarkets and itsu has compiled a handy guide to find out where they're stocked.

The This Morning regular is a fashion guru and talented chef



Easy Gyoza Stir-Fry

Serves 2

Prep: 10 mins

Cook: 10 mins

The perfect quick and healthy dinner to make at home



INGREDIENTS



8 itsu vegetable fusion gyoza

1 red pepper

½ red onion

4 tenderstem broccoli

1 small courgette

Soy sauce

Olive oil

Coriander

INSTRUCTIONS



Step 1

Cut the broccoli in half lengthways and finely slice the red onion, pepper and courgette.

Step 2

Pan-fry the gyoza as per pack instructions.

While the gyoza are cooking, put your wok [or another frying pan] on a medium heat and add some olive oil.

Step 3

Once hot, add the onions and pepper and fry until they start to soften. Add the broccoli and courgette with a few dashes of soy sauce and fry for a further 5 mins, stirring frequently.

Step 4

Once the broccoli is tender, plate up your stir-fry veg and top with the pan-fried gyoza.

Step 5

Finish with a splash of soy sauce and some fresh herbs.

RELATED: 15 ways to cut down on food waste at home

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.