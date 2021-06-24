Where to watch Wimbledon 2021 in London: 8 best places to enjoy the tennis Excited for Wimbledon? Discover the best places to watch the tennis in the city this summer

Wimbledon is set to make a triumphant return on 28 June after last year's cancellation due to the pandemic, and the HELLO! team have started to make plans to watch all the on-court action.

The Wimbledon championships are often attended by the UK's finest A-listers, from David and Victoria Beckham, to the Queen, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Although tickets to watch the games IRL are like gold dust, we've sourced the ultimate places to watch the tennis matches in London, from rooftop bars to outdoor screenings so you can get ready to enjoy your strawberries and cream and soak up the summer in the city.

Could this be the year British tennis champion Andy Murray reclaims back his winning title? Get ready to don your finest tennis whites and celebrate a summer of sport in London.

Best places in London to watch Wimbledon 2021

Young’s Pubs, Wimbledon in London

It’s game, set and match at Young’s, as its collection of six Wimbledon pubs are capturing all the action – from screenings to new terrace pop-ups with Sipsmith. Complete with floral installations, outdoor bars and an exclusive Strawberry Smash G&T, soak up the atmosphere from the pub, or head to The Dog & Fox for the biggest outdoor screen and watch every swing with your very own ‘match-pint’.

To find your nearest location, visit www.youngs.co.uk

Bar + Block, Wimbledon in London

Steakhouse Bar + Block is set to serve a host of ace dishes and drinks to celebrate the home of tennis. With a restaurant in Wimbledon itself, guests can get a bite of the action with two strawberry-based desserts, including decadent Meringue Kisses, alongside two smashingly good cocktails. There is also a 10-minute express menu for £10 that will have you back courtside before you can say ‘new balls please’.

To book, visit www.barandblock.co.uk

Devonshire Terrace, Liverpool Street in London

Devonshire Terrace is one pretty place to watch Wimbledon in London this July, come rain or shine. With its weather-proofed outdoor space, the Liverpool Street bar is a must for kicking back and witnessing all of the action with a handcrafted cocktail to hand.

To book, visit www.drakeandmorgan.co.uk/devonshire-terrace

Andy Murray first won the Wimbledon Championship in 2013, then again in 2016

The Happenstance, St Paul's in London

It’s game on at The Happenstance Pimm’s Terrace, just a stone’s throw away from St Paul’s. Boasting multiple outdoor screens, you won’t miss a smash or serve while sipping away on a dedicated drinks menu, featuring themed cocktails including the Clover Courtside, Murray Smash and the Sundowner Spritz; a blend of Pimm’s newly launched raspberry and redcurrant Sundowner, prosecco, soda water and raspberries. Keeping things quintessentially British, the bar will also be serving a cream tea with Pimm’s jam.

To book, visit www.drakeandmorgan.co.uk/the-happenstance/

The Piazza, Wimbledon in London

Is there a better place to watch Wimbledon than, well, Wimbledon? Perfect for the spontaneous socialite, all you need to watch the games at this 'no cost, no queue' location is a deckchair and your finest picnic hamper. Watch the champions swing their serves on Centre Court and soak up the sun from 28 June. Note that the semis and finals won’t be shown here.

Mayfair and Belgravia, London

If you're looking to watch the games in Belgravia and Mayfair, you're in luck. Grosvenor Square, Brown Hart Gardens, Halkin Arcade and Eccleston Yards and many more will be screening the tennis on large outdoor screens for Londoners and tennis fans alike. Enjoy a tipple from local bars, or grab a bite to eat at one of Belgravia and Mayfair's finest restaurants, many of which will have special Wimbledon-themed offers running.

Strawberries and champagne make for the perfect Wimbledon picnic

Big Screen, Belair Park in London

Big Screen at Belair Park is the inimitable alternative to viewing the most sought after sporting and cultural events. Get your tickets for this exclusive London setting within the beautiful grounds of Belair Park and prepare to watch your favourite players hitting the court.

Big Screen will feature an extensive line-up of music, opera and film, all ‘served up’ against the backdrop of the Wimbledon Tennis Finals, alongside highlights of other heart-pumping live entertainment.

To book, visit bigscreen-london.designmynight.com

The royal family can often be spotted at Center Court watching the action

The Scoop, Tower Bridge in London

OPPO will be hosting a pop-up screening event at The Scoop overlooking Tower Bridge for all keen tennis fans looking to watch Wimbledon this year. Part of the ‘Summer by the River’ festival, OPPO will host three dedicated screening days at The Scoop from 1 - 3 July.

200 free tickets are available each day for members of the public to join OPPO, watch the tennis in the best seats at the Scoop and raise a toast to the return of Wimbledon with a complimentary cocktail.

There will even be a giveaway each day for a pair of lucky tennis fans to win tickets to attend Wimbledon at the All-England Lawn Tennis Club. Sign us up!

To reserve your free ticket, visit www.eventbrite.co.uk

