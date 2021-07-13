24 of the best kitchen gadgets that will revolutionise your kitchen

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Are you a fan of cooking gadgets? We've scoured the internet for the latest products and gizmos that will transform your kitchen and make those #firstworldcookingproblems disappear.

Read on to discover 24 of the best kitchen gadgets you need to get your hands on - from the coolest sponge to a brilliant egg yolk separator and a genius way to keep your avocados fresh. We promise that you'll wonder how you ever lived without them.

HapiLeap retractable drawer organiser 4 pack, £12.80, Amazon

Maximise the space in your fridge and keep everything super organised with these sliding storage shelves. Nice!

Silicone baking mats, £8.69, Amazon

Forget about regular baking paper, these non-stick mats are reusable and the silicone material distributes heat evenly for consistent results.

Stasher bags, from £7.99, Amazon

You'll wonder how you ever lived without your Stasher bags. Say goodbye to annoying tubs and missing lids, these reusable silicone bags from Stasher will be a saviour for storing your leftovers and they take up little room in your cupboards. It's a win win.

Egg poacher cups, £5.95, Amazon

Make perfectly shaped poached eggs – or use to microwave – with no mess. These funky-looking silicone poachers also come with a lifetime guarantee so they're a must-have addition to your kitchen gadgets.

Monkey business jumbo cutlery drainer, £14.94, Amazon

Not only does this holder dry your cutlery with minimal mess, it looks like a cute little elephant – the water comes out of its trunk.

Fruit stemmer, £14.99, Amazon

Love strawberries but hate the faff? This fruit and potato stemmer will be one of those 'how did I live without this for so long?' kitchen gadgets.

Teflon oven liner two-pack, £7.99, Amazon

These Teflon liners will help keep your oven pristine. They withstand temperatures of 260c degrees and can even go in the dishwasher, just slide them out and give them a clean when they get grimy.

Over the cabinet door waste basket, £5.29, Amazon

This waste basket can be clipped onto cupboard doors and drawers while you’re prepping ingredients to make cleaning up super easy. It’s a great space saver.

Joseph Joseph compact cutlery organiser, £11.99, Amazon

If you’re sick of your knives and forks rattling around, this cutlery drawer organiser is the solution to your problems. It’s stylish and it will save you plenty of space, and the upward slope of each section means removing the cutlery is easy as pie.

Phone stand, £6, Amazon

If you like to play tunes on your device while you’re cooking or use your phone to follow recipes, then this is a must! This top kitchen gadget comes in black or white.

Avocado Huggers, £10.51, Amazon

Avoid those yucky brown edges and keep your cut avocado fresh for longer. This pack of two food-huggers has a small and large so all sizes of avocado are catered for.

Tofu press, £23.99, Tofuture

This one's for all the tofu lovers out there! This kitchen gadget removes water from your tofu quickly and efficiently, and also comes with an outer tub that can be used as a container to marinate your pressed tofu.

Crinkle cutter, £7.99, Amazon

Now you can make restaurant-standard crinkly fries – or even use it on carrots and cucumber to jazz up your veg with this crinkle cutter tool.

4 piece refrigerator pads, £5.99, Amazon

These handy fridge liners keep your food items from rolling around, and veg will be prevented sweating or causing leaks. You can even use them to line cutlery drawers or as placemats. And the best thing? When they need a wash you can take them out and either run them under the tap or put them in the dishwasher and they'll be good as new.

Silicone clip-on strainer, £8.99, Amazon

This silicone clip-on strainer is an amazing kitchen gadget to strain your pasta, fitting all size pans it is the perfect kitchen tool. No more accidentally scalding your fingers or tipping it into the sink.

Clean dreams kitchen sponge holder, £11.70, Amazon

How cute is this? Put your kitchen sponge to bed on this holder for a rest after it’s worked hard doing the washing up. It looks great next to the kitchen sink.

Microwave omelette maker, £11.28, Amazon

You can make delicious French omelettes in the microwave in minutes using this silicone omellette maker. Now there’s no excuse for an unhealthy breakfast.

Heston Blumenthal indoor/outdoor meat thermometer, £20, Argos

If it's good enough for Heston, it's good enough for us! The celebrity chef's thermometer, which is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, allows you to get accurate temperature readings up to 5 times faster than standard kitchen thermometers. Wow!

Egg yolk separator, £6.29, Amazon

Is it a cute ornament? No, it's a genius way to separate egg yolks with zero mess. Put this egg yolk separator in your cart and it's arguably the best £6.29 you’ll ever spend.

Spaghetti portion measurer, £3.90, Amazon

If you never manage to calculate the right amount of spaghetti to cook, this kitchen gadget is the answer to your problems. The spaghetti portion measures you the exact amount for one to four people. Smart!

Partial to a hot chocolate? This handheld milk whisker is a complete game-changer, trust us. Turn your hot beverage from bog-standard to café worthy in seconds.

Handheld Milk Frother, £8.99, Amazon

Particularly useful given the current climate, this automatic soap dispenser is the ideal solution to hygienic hand-washing in the kitchen. You can adjust how much soap is dispensed each time, plus it also comes with a USB cable for charging so there's no need for batteries.

Aroma smart sensor soap dispenser, £49.99, EKO

Cordless 4 in 1 automatic wine opener, £80, Cuisinart

Fed up of accidentally corking your wine bottles? Put a stop to it with Cuisinart's 4 in 1 automatic wine opener. Not only will this nifty kitchen gadget open your bottle, it also comes with accessories for pouring and storing your wine to keep it fresher for longer.

Tortilla warmer, £8.34, Mex Grocer

Not technically a gadget but an accessory that will definitely brighten up your kitchen, this tortilla warmer does exactly what it says on the tin. Handmade and handembroidered, it will definitely be a talking point when it's at the centre of your table on Mexican night.

