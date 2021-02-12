We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The pandemic means we're at home than ever before, so what better time than now to make it as stress-free a place as possible? From clever kitchen utensils to handy storage systems, OXO prides itself on making "everyday living easier", and we can concur that it really does. Here are the top-rated OXO kitchen and home gadgets you'll wish you knew existed sooner.

1. In at number one on Amazon is this three-piece measuring jug set. Each cup is designed with angled measurements that you can read without having to squat down.

OXO measuring jug set, £29.13,

2. Second place goes to this 'Good Grips' swivelling peeler. It's fitted with a rotary that makes it easier to control, as well as a non-slip contoured handle for better grip.

OXO swivelling peeler, £19,

3. This Y-shaped peeler is also a must have. While it's not rotating, it comes with the same non-slip handle and a super-sharp blade.

OXO Y-peeler, £6,

4. If you're anything like us, you'll have spent a lot of time baking recently. OXO's non-stick pro cake tin is the ultimate of all non-stick pans. It's even made with a micro-textured pattern that encourages even baking as it minimises surface contact and promotes airflow.

OXO cake tin, £29.13,

5. The top bestseller of all salt mills listed on Amazon goes to OXO's Good Grips buy, thanks to its adjustable grinder setting and clear body so you know when you're in need of a refill.

OXO pepper grinder, £25.82, Amazon

6. Hyper-sensitive to germs nowadays? Us too. OXO's laptop cleaner is a no-brainer. Microfiber pads work to remove fingerprints and smudges, while the soft brush sweeps away dust and dirt in an instant.

OXO laptop cleaner, £10,

7. Angled and extendable, this 'Tub and Tile' scrubber is the solution to cleaning all those hard-to-reach corners.

OXO tile scrubber, £12.79,

8. Users are raving about OXO's space saving drying rack, since the vertical shape and angled pegs mean your counters are left entirely free.

OXO drying rack, £14.10,

9. Whether you're a) renting and unable to fix permanent fixtures on walls or b) unwilling to drill into your bathroom tiles, OXO's suction corner basket is for you.

OXO corner suction basket, £20, Amazon

10. You're probably already acquainted with a lint brush, but what about one that comes with a self-cleaning base?

OXO clothes brush, £13.99,

11. OXO's handy box grater means that ingredients will fall neatly into the attached box.

OXO grater, £14.49,

12. Pancake day is looming on 16 February, and the thin, flexible edge of this utensil is purposely made for flipping like a pro.

OXO pancake turner, £10,

13. Keep the flavour in and the fat out, with this innovative fat-separating gravy jug.

OXO fat separator jug, £13.99,

14. A collapsible silicone strainer is good for many things: it's heat-resistant, easy to clean, and closes completely flat to free up added storage space.

OXO collapsible strainer, £21.99,

