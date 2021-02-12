﻿
gadgets

14 OXO kitchen and home gadgets so good you'll wonder how you lived without

From angled measuring jugs to suction bathroom corner baskets

Bridie Wilkins

The pandemic means we're at home than ever before, so what better time than now to make it as stress-free a place as possible? From clever kitchen utensils to handy storage systems, OXO prides itself on making "everyday living easier", and we can concur that it really does. Here are the top-rated OXO kitchen and home gadgets you'll wish you knew existed sooner.

1. In at number one on Amazon is this three-piece measuring jug set. Each cup is designed with angled measurements that you can read without having to squat down.

oxo-measuring-jugs

OXO measuring jug set, £29.13,

SHOP NOW

2. Second place goes to this 'Good Grips' swivelling peeler. It's fitted with a rotary that makes it easier to control, as well as a non-slip contoured handle for better grip.

swivel-peller

OXO swivelling peeler, £19,

SHOP NOW

3. This Y-shaped peeler is also a must have. While it's not rotating, it comes with the same non-slip handle and a super-sharp blade.

y-peeler

OXO Y-peeler, £6,

SHOP NOW

4. If you're anything like us, you'll have spent a lot of time baking recently. OXO's non-stick pro cake tin is the ultimate of all non-stick pans. It's even made with a micro-textured pattern that encourages even baking as it minimises surface contact and promotes airflow.

cake-tin

OXO cake tin, £29.13,

SHOP NOW

5. The top bestseller of all salt mills listed on Amazon goes to OXO's Good Grips buy, thanks to its adjustable grinder setting and clear body so you know when you're in need of a refill.

grinder

OXO pepper grinder, £25.82, Amazon

SHOP NOW

6. Hyper-sensitive to germs nowadays? Us too. OXO's laptop cleaner is a no-brainer. Microfiber pads work to remove fingerprints and smudges, while the soft brush sweeps away dust and dirt in an instant.

laptop-cleaner

OXO laptop cleaner, £10,

SHOP NOW

7. Angled and extendable, this 'Tub and Tile' scrubber is the solution to cleaning all those hard-to-reach corners.

scrubber

OXO tile scrubber, £12.79,

SHOP NOW

8. Users are raving about OXO's space saving drying rack, since the vertical shape and angled pegs mean your counters are left entirely free.

drying-rack

OXO drying rack, £14.10,

SHOP NOW

9. Whether you're a) renting and unable to fix permanent fixtures on walls or b) unwilling to drill into your bathroom tiles, OXO's suction corner basket is for you.

corner-basket

OXO corner suction basket, £20, Amazon

SHOP NOW

10. You're probably already acquainted with a lint brush, but what about one that comes with a self-cleaning base?

lint-brush

OXO clothes brush, £13.99,

SHOP NOW

11. OXO's handy box grater means that ingredients will fall neatly into the attached box.

grater

OXO grater, £14.49,

SHOP NOW

12. Pancake day is looming on 16 February, and the thin, flexible edge of this utensil is purposely made for flipping like a pro.

pancake-turner

OXO pancake turner, £10,

SHOP NOW

13. Keep the flavour in and the fat out, with this innovative fat-separating gravy jug.

fat-separator

OXO fat separator jug, £13.99,

SHOP NOW

14. A collapsible silicone strainer is good for many things: it's heat-resistant, easy to clean, and closes completely flat to free up added storage space.

strainer

OXO collapsible strainer, £21.99,

SHOP NOW
